NORMAN -- With the running back room struggling at times during the 2023 season, it was no surprise that DeMarco Murray looked to add depth through the portal in the offseason. The Sooners did just that by adding former Tennessee-Martin star Sam Franklin.

Franklin leaves UT-Martin rich in accolades, including being named a Walter Payton finalist as well as AP FCS All-American Second Team. Last season, the 5-foot-10 redshirt sophomore rushed the ball 223 times for 1,378 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was the Skyhawks workhorse back, leading the team in yards and touchdowns while also averaging an impressive 6.2 yards-per-carry.

Franklin isn't unfamiliar with SEC football either. In week one of the 2023 season, UT Martin faced off against Georgia, and Franklin posted over 60 total yards and received a Pro Football Focus grade of 75.8.

After entering the portal, Franklin's focus was finding a team who could utilize him the right way. It was after talking with offensive coordinator Seth Littrell that he knew Oklahoma was the place for him.

"It was really coach Seth Littrell, talking to him, knowing what type of offense that he wants to run and knowing what he has in mind for me." Franklin said during his media availability on Wednesday. "That was just one of the big key points, I wanted to go somewhere that I am utilized in the right ways and that really sold the deal to me."

Through the first half of the 2023 season, the Sooners' rushing attack struggled with explosive plays as the backfield accounted for only one rush over 30 yards in the first six games. As for Franklin, big plays were not uncommon as he tallied plays of 40 yards or more in five games and a 20-plus yard carry in nine.

When asked what he wants Sooner fans to know about him, his answer was simple.

"They are getting a home-run hitter," Franklin said. "I am most definitely a person that can take it 80 yards in the blink of an eye. I can't wait to showcase my speed, vision and my passion for the game."

In addition to that home-run capability, Franklin also sees an opportunity to showcase his receiving ability. In 2023, he recorded 14 receptions on 19 targets for 116 yards. This season, he sees himself getting involved as both a receiver and rusher.

That could prove useful in the Sooners' running back room next season. While Gavin Sawchuk projects to be the starting running back after several standout performances to end 2023, the Sooners lost Tawee Walker, Marcus Major and Daylon Smothers during the offseason. The Sooners need depth and players who can produce at running back outside of Sawchuk.

Franklin is confident he can provide versatility.

"I am more of a playmaker," Franklin said. "That's what I'd say. You can put me out in the slot or if you need me to run the ball and get you a 100-yard game, I can do that or I can give you a 100 yard game in receiving. That's what I really want to showcase at this level too. I feel like I really didn't show my catching ability at my old school, it was really more running the ball. I feel like at the end of the day when the season is done, you will see that."

With spring practices beginning on March 11 and the 2024 season on the horizon, Franklin shared his biggest goal heading into the fall.

"Number one is most definitely to win a national championship and to bring one back to Norman, Oklahoma." Franklin added, "Another goal is to leave a legacy here."