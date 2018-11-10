Tre Brown's own Bedlam moment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Bedlam between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State always features weird plays, unforgettable moments. And when you’re an Oklahoma native, it means just a bit more.On a Saturday afternoon full of big-time ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news