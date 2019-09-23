If you’ve watched Oklahoma freshman Trejan Bridges during his short time in Norman or throughout his days at Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, there’s one thing that goes without saying. He’s a competitor, first and foremost.

Regarded as a five-star wide receiver for the 2019 class and even seeing the field in that capacity through the first three games, Bridges wants to do more. Even if that means going to the other side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch confirmed Monday evening Bridges approached head coach Lincoln Riley about moving to defensive back and was practicing with the safeties Monday.

“That’s just something that Trejan talked to coach Riley about and we may get in a recruiting war, recruiting a bunch of guys off offense, if he allows us to,” Grinch said. “No, that was something that was brought up by him, something to take a look at and kind of go from there.

“Verdict’s still out. Obviously, he’s a quality player, quality kid. He’ll ultimately be a high-level player at Oklahoma in one capacity or another.”

Moving from receiver to defensive back isn’t that rare, and it has been done several times in recent years at OU. Heck, even this season with redshirt freshman Jaquayln Crawford making the move to cornerback during preseason camp.

The common thread to most of those moves is it simply wasn’t working out on the initial side of the ball. But it’s way too early to say Bridges wasn’t going to be a factor at receiver. At four catches and 56 yards with a touchdown, he’d like to have better numbers, but he’s been productive when in.

If defense can get him on the field quicker, however, it’s something he wants to explore. Riley said Monday afternoon the permanent move cannot be confirmed, but experimentation like this is something OU has never been afraid to do.

“Probably more often than what the outside would think,” Riley said. “You've got so many skillsets and there is so many facets to the game situationally, offense, defense, special teams and we've always encouraged our staff to think outside the box in who can helps us the most whether it be any of those facets.”

The best example would definitely be Andre Woolfolk, but that’s going back some ways. Woolfolk was a big-time contributor at receiver before making the move to defensive back in 2002.

It’s early, like incredibly early, but Bridges appears to be getting the hang of the college defensive responsibilities, too. Bridges was a two-way star at Hebron, so he’s not completely foreign to defense. This is obviously another level, though.

“Trejan is a dog. He’s still learning,” sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “I’m excited to see him, once he fully starts to learn the defense. I saw him in the meeting room with us and was like, ‘Woah.’ I can’t remember the exact date but like I said, I was surprised that he came into the meeting room with us but I’m excited to see what he can do for the defense.”

It’s a bold move by Bridges, but one that could pay off for him and for the Sooners defense. Grinch has been preaching about finding a top-22 on defense and building championship level depth.

We’re seeing signs of that at defensive line and linebacker. In the secondary? That’s been another story. Numbers don’t tell the whole story, but it is a little alarming that three guys who have seen the most snaps this season are safeties Turner-Yell and Patrick Fields and nickelback Brendan Radley-Hiles.

The depth isn’t where it needs to be, and the standard needs to be met. Not just any standard, but an elite one.

“If you set the bar low enough, you can feel good after every practice and every single game,” Grinch said. “If you decide that you're gonna have a high bar, you've gotta be willing to say it's not where we want it to be, and we've gotta fix whatever issues that we have. That starts with us as coaches. We'll constantly shuffle the deck in the name of competition.”

And the competition, in this case, his teammates, are all for it. Not only pulling for his success but understanding the type of character it takes for someone in his five-star position to willingly want to make that move.

“I think it just speaks volumes to the type of program we have,” Fields said. “Guys just want to see our programs succeed and they're willing to sacrifice whatever it takes for the team. And that quote right there, "Mental toughness is doing the right thing for your team when everything isn't perfect for you." I think that speaks volumes, that quote right there.

“But he's done a phenomenal job. The first game against Houston he came down and made a big tackle inside the 20 yard line on kickoff. You see the glimpses and ability of him to play defense and be aggressive.

“Just him being a five-star receiver and being such a highly recruited guy. That's kind of like one of the last guys you would think to switch and make a transition to defense. But just him adopting that and him being so willing to learn and him picking up things so fast just speaks volumes to the type of player he is and the ability he has.”