Oklahoma moved up eight spots in the AP Poll, coming in at No. 11 in Monday's rankings.

This comes just two days after the Sooners scored a huge statement win over Arkansas in Tulsa, leaving the BOK Center with a 79-70 win. The Sooners are 9-0 on the season — with wins over USC, Iowa, Providence and Arkansas — and one of only seven teams in the country that remain unbeaten.

It's the third straight week the Sooners have been ranked in the AP Poll, starting at No. 25 before landing at No. 19 in last week's rankings. The Sooners have a good chance to stay unbeaten this weekend at home against Green Bay (8 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+) before facing another tough matchup next week against No.9-ranked North Carolina.

From there, the Sooners have home matchups against Central Arkansas (Dec. 28) and Monmouth (Dec. 31) before beginning conference play against Iowa State.