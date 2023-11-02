"Every time he had a chance to," said Washington of Sperry, "he would tell me that I knew where home was and tell me to commit."

Washington added that throughout the recruiting process, he was continually goaded to commit to Oklahoma by Sperry, who's been a particularly dynamic peer recruiter for the Sooners since pledging back in March.

"I haven't really been talking about [a commitment], so we just decided to surprise people," he remarked. "It's great knowing that I'll be with people I went to high school with and build that relationship even more. The connection will be great."

The evening before he went public with his decision, Washington discussed the decision in an exclusive interview with OUInsider, and says he was very intentional about keeping things low-key.

The addition of Washington gives the Sooners an astonishing four scholarship commits at the same school, a feat that's unprecedented for Oklahoma in the modern recruiting era. Washington and James join three-star 2024 RB Xavier Robinson and four-star 2025 QB Kevin Sperry in the Carl Albert-to-Norman pipeline.

The Sooners just got another commitment from Carl Albert High School, this one coming from three-star ATH Trynae Washington . In one of the most well-kept secret announcements in recent memory, Washington announced his pledge alongside fellow 2025 ATH Marcus James on Thursday.

And given how much love he'd received from the Sooner staff, Washington had no reservations about shutting down his recruitment relatively early in the process.

"They are a big family and make sure that you feel welcome there," Washington said of Oklahoma. "The atmosphere there is great as well, the coaches getting involved just as much as the players. They were reaching out to me and trying to get me more involved more than other colleges were."

A versatile athlete who can play both sides of the ball in college, Washington says the Sooners' early plan is to use him in a multifaceted offensive role. There's no cut-and-dried plan for what position he'll actually play, but Oklahoma likes his upside as a pass-catcher right now.

"They were talking about split tight end and wide receiver," Washington said. "Coach Finley, Coach Lebby and Coach V all kept in touch and all of them are great coaches."

Oklahoma has extended scholarship offers to five prospects at Carl Albert High, and four of them are now committed to the Sooners. With Washington's own recruitment behind him, he's now focused on helping OU go 5-for-5 at Carl Albert.

"I think the class of 2025 is going to be amazing," Washington opined, "and I'm really gonna try and get my teammate Trystan Haynes to join us."

Haynes, a four-star 2025 defensive back, is the only remaining asset to acquire as the Sooners shoot for a Midwest City monopoly. But whether or not he eventually jumps into the boat with Oklahoma, the Sooners' 2025 class is already burgeoning. Washington is the seventh total commit of the class, and gives the program a versatile chess piece that has long-term potential to be a cornerstone contributor for a top-flight SEC contender.

What's got Washington most excited to be a Sooner?

"How hard they work and how much it means to them, and of course how supportive the fans are," he said. "Really just [excited] to get better and have fun playing the sport I love."





Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!