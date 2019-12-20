Oklahoma will be without another key starter as it has been confirmed safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will be out indefinitely after suffering a season-ending injury in practice.

Turner-Yell, who has started every single game this season, has a broken collarbone, multiple sources have confirmed to SoonerScoop.com and will miss the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against No. 1-ranked LSU. The Football Brainiacs were first to report.

First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has strived for depth across the board, but it has been obvious safety is one spot where it simply hasn’t come together. He has mentioned repeatedly throughout the season the level of trust he has in Turner-Yell and Pat Fields as the duo has been on the field almost more than anybody else on the team.

The sophomore is second on the team with 75 tackles and is third on the team with 727 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Fields is first at 773, followed by linebacker Kenneth Murray.

With Turner-Yell sidelined, expect redshirt sophomore Justin Broiles to play a much bigger role. Broiles has played 212 defensive snaps this season and has 15 tackles this season. He has been a regular contributor on special teams and has played in spot-duty at safety and nickelback this season.

The Sooners are just hoping to get to Atlanta at this point. Earlier in the week, SoonerScoop.com was able to confirm suspensions to key members, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges.