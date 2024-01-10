Oklahoma started off conference play well with an eight-point win over Iowa State last weekend. However, the Sooners were quickly reminded how tough life is in the Big 12. The Sooners (14-2, 1-1 Big 12) travelled to Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday, where they fell to TCU, 80-71, dropping their second contest of the season. Despite being in control for much of the first half, the Sooners stumbled over the final 25 minutes. Here's a look at takeaways and notes from the Sooners' loss:

Too many turnovers for the Sooners

Turnovers have always been a big focus for the Sooners when it comes to potential success in conference play. Coming into the contest, the Sooners ranked third to last in the conference in turnovers with 13.0 per contest. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs ranked third in turnovers forced (17.0 per game). That proved to be the ultimate deciding factor. The Sooners turned the ball over 14 times — 12 of them came in the first half — which turned into 25 TCU points. The Sooners, meanwhile, scored just five points on 11 TCU turnovers. Everybody struggled for OU, as seven of the eight players who logged minutes recorded at least one turnovers. Javian McCollum particularly struggled with six turnovers. While they managed to keep it close, turnovers are going to be the most important factor for the Sooners moving forward.

Sooners struggle to generate 3-point shots

If turnovers have been the main focus, 3-point shooting has been another question. The Sooners never found a rhythm from the outside. They shot just 7 of 26 (28%) from the 3-point line, which comes just a few days after they shot 10 of 25 (40%) against Iowa State. McCollum made 5 of 9 3-point attempts. The rest of the team? 2 of 16. TCU didn't shoot much better, making just 7 of 24 from outside. But the Horned Frogs dared the Sooners to beat them from the perimeter, and they just didn't make enough shots. Overall, OU shot 26 of 58 from the floor (44.8%). TCU shot 28 of 64 (43.8%), including 15 of 32 in the second half.

