The week of news from Oklahoma football revolved around the resignation of long-time assistant coach Cale Gundy. Not surprisingly the topic comes up in this week's SoonerScoop and how it impacts Oklahoma's recruiting - particularly at the wide receiver position. Take a look at this and much more in this week's SoonerScoop including a breakdown of the recruiting hopes for 2024.

The Sooner Scoop - August 12, 2022