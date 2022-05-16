Two Huge Visits Coming

CONVERSE, Texas - Few players have seen their recruitment explode more this spring than Converse Judson speedy wide receiver Anthony Evans. The talented pass catcher had a bit of a slow start to his junior year but matched his first seven games with his totals in his final three games. As that tape from later in the year got out, more people took notice of Evans and his 10.27-second 100-meter dash speed.

SCOOPHD made it's way over to the San Antonio area to speak with the talented receiver and see where the Sooners are with Evans as he prepares for an official visit to not only Oklahoma but defending national champion Georgia.