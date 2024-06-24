The Sooners secured their quarterback pledge for the 2026 class earlier today, adding Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne blue-chipper Jaden O’Neal to the fold.

Now that the 2026 predicament is solved for Seth Littrell, I don’t believe it’s too early to call the shot in the 2027 class, and I like Oklahoma to land an early commitment from Shreveport (La.) gunslinger Peyton Houston.