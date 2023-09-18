Sooners' QB Dillon Gabriel has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, while WR Nic Anderson has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

After lighting up the scoreboard to the tune of a 66-17 victory over Tulsa (1-2), a pair of OU offensive playmakers have earned weekly Big 12 honors.

Week 3 was another step in the right direction for Brent Venables and Oklahoma, who moved to 3-0 after completing their nonconference slate in dominant fashion.

Gabriel set a single-game school record (min. 25 attempts) for completion percentage, going 28-31 (.903) for 421 yards and five touchdowns (one interception) without recording a snap in the fourth quarter.

The redshirt senior completed 15 of his first 16 attempts on the day and became just the fourth FBS player since 1996 to complete at least 90% of his passes (min. 30 attempts) and throw for at least 400 yards, according to an Oklahoma press release.

Anderson had a monster day of his own, becoming the first freshman in Oklahoma history to record three receiving touchdowns in a single game on Saturday. He finished the day with three receptions for a career-high 120 yards, and scored from 28, 42, and 50 yards on the day. Entering Saturday's game with two catches and 68 yards in his career, this was the breakout performance that the Katy (TX) has been dreaming of.

After one of the biggest days through the air in recent memory, the Sooners wrapped up their nonconference slate and will now turn their attention to Cincinnati, Ohio, where they will open up Big 12 play against the Bearcats (2-1) on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. CT, with the game being televised on FOX.