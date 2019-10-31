Here are the packages we have to offer this year.

THIS YEAR WE'RE BACK to offer another once in a lifetime opportunity to attend OU's massive upcoming night game November, 9, against Iowa State while also giving you the opportunity to be on the sidelines during pregame warmups during one of the biggest games of the year. We have two ticket packages and 100% of the proceeds will benefit families awaiting life-saving organ transplants for their children. This year we’re looking to break the $10,000 mark and raise $3500 for Hayden’s Hope.

Thanks to generous donations and help from the University of Oklahoma the last two seasons, we were able to offer special ticket packages for the West Virginia game in 2017 and the Florida Atlantic season opener last year and over the last two seasons we've raised over $8000 for Hayden’s Hope.

In our third year partnering with ESPN’s Dari Nowkhah and Hayden’s Hope , SoonerScoop.com is working to raise money for families of children awaiting life-saving organ transplants.

*It must be noted that the pre-game field passes cannot be used by anyone in grades 9-12, per NCAA compliance rules.

Last season these ticket packages didn’t last 24 hours. And we have fewer to offer this season. If you are interested in purchasing any of these ticket packages, contact Dari at haydens_hope@yahoo.com and we will get you all the information needed to secure this amazing gameday experience.

It really is a first come, first serve basis.

And remember, 100% of the proceeds go to benefit the Hayden’s Hope Foundation which SoonerScoop.com has previously chronicled here.

Nowkhah is a graduate of the Gaylord College of Journalism at the University of Oklahoma and we are proud to work with him once again to benefit Hayden’s Hope.

So please take advantage of this exclusive offer and help out families in need while taking in one of the coolest gameday experiences available.

Thanks again to all of those that made this possible, including Caleb Crandall for donating the club-level tickets as well.

And a special thanks to the University of Oklahoma, the athletics department and especially Joe Castiglione for continuing to work with us to make this event possible.

Thanks to all of you for being a part of SoonerScoop.

So act quickly to secure your spots against Iowa State for an unforgettable gameday experience at Gaylord-Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Now Let’s help some families in need during the most trying times of their lives!



