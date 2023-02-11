Then the Jayhawks put the game away with a 23-6 run to make it 65-42 under eight minutes left, and all that was left at LNC was a sea of blue for Rock Chalk fans.

The Sooners led 18-15 before KU ended the first half on a 20-4 run. The Sooners actually bounced back to begin the second half, getting it down to 42-36.

OU is now under .500 at 12-13 overall and is 2-10 in the Big 12, with a seven-game conference losing streak.

Because if Saturday wasn’t bottom, then it’s gonna be a long three weeks for Sooners fans as OU had no answers in a 78-55 blowout loss to No. 9 Kansas at Lloyd Noble Center.

If it’s not one thing, it’s another for Oklahoma basketball. And with each thing piling up with every single game, you’re beginning to wonder what bottom looks like.

That’s what happens when you have 24 turnovers against just five assists, and those 24 giveaways lead to 27 points.

“Frustrating is not a bad word,” head coach Porter Moser said. “Yea, we’ve had games where we didn’t rebound. I didn’t think that was the issue. I really thought we were guarding the way we wanted to, we were loud, we were noisy.

“But when you start having that many turnovers it just — and it becomes contagious. And the next guy is like I’m gonna go do it. And then they’d go down and the same exact thing would happen. They’d converge on them and the hands, the turnover. I mean that’s really hard to overcome.”

There have been consistent issues for the Sooners during this skid. And whenever OU finds the answer to one of them, another leak pops back up.

Rebounds have been a massive concern in the last month, but OU handled that well. But so much emphasis there opened the turnover floodgates.

There was no rhyme or reason, it felt like, as turnover after turnover kept occurring and not allowing OU a chance to try to make a run.

OU is now 0-4, with four double-digit losses since that win vs. then-No. 2 Alabama. And everybody knows it doesn’t get easier.

Everybody knows the Big 12 is unforgiving, and it will be that way next week with a home game vs. Kansas State and heading to Austin to play Texas next Saturday.

As rough as it has been, it could absolutely fall even more. It’s going to be up to the leaders to get it back on track, and it’s no easy ask.

“I think holding each other accountable,” said Jalen Hill, who led the team with 14 points. “If somebody sees something that's going on the court or in the locker room maybe, we just got to tell him. We just can't have any negative stuff going around right now. We just got to stay positive and turn this thing around.”

Freshman Otega Oweh had 11 points, and Grant Sherfield added 10 points.

The 23-point loss to KU is the worst home defeat to the Jayhawks since 1963.