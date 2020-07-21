Defensive back Damond Harmon was really looking forward to a spring and summer full of college visits and camps but those plans were scrapped thanks to the pandemic and recruiting dead period. Now the Highland Spring, Va. standout has had plenty of time to discuss his options with his family and is ready to make his decision. Harmon will choose between Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, and Georgia on August 1st and took some time at the GAME Academy Richmond Camp this past weekend.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Oklahoma: “Oklahoma has great opportunities for me,” Harmon said. “Whether it's playing time or great education, everything is just great about them. I talk to coach Manning, coach Riley, and coach Grinch. They tell me about the great opportunities. I'm going to grow as a man and as a player. That's what I'm looking for in a school. They're letting me know that there's going to be growth and development if I decide to go to Oklahoma.”

South Carolina: “When I visited South Carolina everything was great,” he said. “They lost the game but even though they lost there was great energy. There weren't any bad seeds or bad apples. There was a lot of good energy at South Carolina and I fell in love with it. Coach Muschamp and coach Krantz are pretty much telling me the same thing as Oklahoma. I'm going to grow as a person and as a football player. I like that they've been keeping it real with me from the jump. Coach Krantz has never lied to me about anything and I love that about him.”



Tennessee: “Tennessee has a great class coming in,” said Harmon. “That's that's speaks volumes about what they're doing and the direction they're going in. I'm very comfortable with them. A lot of coaches see me fitting in with their system pretty well. Tennessee is one of those, whether it's me playing free safety, corner, or nickel. Anywhere in the defensive backfield I feel like I fit in with Tennessee.”

Penn State: “At Penn State I can fit in pretty good and I'm going to be developed,” he said. “They send guys to the league every year. They have two guys leaving next year so it'll open up a spot for me. I feel like I can go there and be able to ball out freshman year.”

Georgia: “Georgia is Georgia,” Harmon said. “Georgia is going to play great defense. I need a team that's going to be able to play lights out defense and that's what they're focused on. I feel like I fit in great with them as well. They do have a lot of DBs on the team already but I feel like I can come in right away and work my way up the depth chart. Coach Warren, I'm feel very comfortable with him. Since the day he offered me, he's been 100-percent real and I love that. That boosted their school in my eyes.”

On how he will be deciding between his finalists: “Opportunities and education,” he said. “Whatever school has the best opportunity and education for me is the school I'll be going to.”

RIVALS' REACTION...