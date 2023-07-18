“The good thing about where we’re at right now is we have more competitive depth everywhere," Venables said. "We’re in a much different position right now than where we were a year ago.”

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Venables expressed complete confidence that things will be different in 2023.

“We had to make the best of our situation a year ago,” Venables acknowledged last Thursday. “... We had no depth a year ago. None. Zero.”

Venables is aware of the numbers as much as anybody, but here are the most notable ones. The Sooners ranked 99th nationally in scoring defense, surrendering 30 points per game. They ranked 122nd in total defense, giving up 461 yards per game to opposing offenses. They were particularly bad at defending the run, ranking 106th in rushing defense (187.5 yards per game).

The Sooners did lose a few key contributors on defense from a year ago, including DaShaun White, David Ugwoegbu, Justin Broiles, Jeffrey Johnson and Jalen Redmond. But the Sooners were incredibly active in the transfer portal, signing 17 players to the 2023 class. Several of those defensive transfers — Dasan McCullough, Reggie Pearson, Jacob Lacey and Rondell Bothroyd, in particular — have significant on-field experience at the Power Five level.

Venables said the transfer additions added significantly at linebacker and defensive line.

“We've got nine guys, six guys up front, two All-American linebackers, a hard-hitting safety in Reggie Pearson,” Venables said. “I believe we'll be better up the middle of our defense, and I look at where we were at really at every single position, and we didn't have the competitive depth a year ago.

“We just felt like we needed to bring additional players inside that can create competition, that can create competitive depth and can bring something from a humility, a respect, a work ethic standpoint that would help make us better.”

But the biggest reason, and the most telling, for Venables’ confidence is his trust in the young players. The Sooners added 25 freshmen to their 2023 class, which ranks sixth nationally, per Rivals. That class includes several defensive standouts, including five-star safety Peyton Bowen, five-star defensive end Adepoju Adebawore and four-star prospects like Makari Vickers, Jasiah Wagoner, Samuel Omosigho, Lewis Carter and Jacobe Johnson.

Venables said that the coaching staff should’ve played the younger players more reps last season, and it sounds like he’s confident several of the newcomers will compete for playing time.

“Sammy Omosigho, Taylor Heim, Lewis Carter, Phil Picciotti — we didn’t have any of those guys a year ago, now those guys are competing for some playing time,” Venables said. “We’re going to have to count on our young guys to step in and help us.”

Outside of the young players, Venables is confident the returning players will bring more depth, too.

“I believe we'll be better because of the returning experience,” Venables said. “We'll be better fundamentally. We'll be better (with) aggressiveness. We'll be better with our timing and our precision and our physicality as a result of some returning experience, guys like Danny Stutsman or Billy Bowman, Key Lawrence, Woodi Washington, Jonah [Laulu], Ethan Downs.”

The main benefit of that “competitive depth”, Venables said, isn’t just that the Sooners will have more roster options. Venables believes having more options will create healthy competitiveness.

“Peyton (Bowen) is one of those new guys, one of those 63 players, that we’ve brought in that have made us better and brought the best out in the guys around him,” Venables said. “They’re already better. A guy like Justin Harrington, a guy like Dasan McCullough, when you’re sharing those reps… they’ve got a game-rep mentality and that’s what competitive depth will do for you.

“When you have a game-rep mentality, you have a different focus. You have a different intensity. You have a different passion. You have a different detail. You’ve got different precision. You’re making those reps count and everybody gets better as a result.”