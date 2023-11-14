NORMAN — The Sooners did a lot to stabilize the program and the season last weekend, beating West Virginia 59-20 to end a two-game skid. The win helped improve the Sooners to 8-2 on the season and keep them viable in the Big 12 title race. But the Sooners aren't done yet. To keep the spirits high, and to have any chance at all of playing for a conference championship, they have to win out. That starts this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT (10 a.m. local time) at BYU. OU coach Brent Venables discussed the BYU matchup and a lot more during his weekly press conference on Tuesday

Venables discusses Dillon Gabriel's recent play, possibility of returning

The head coach used a big portion of his opening to praise his quarterback for his play this season, particularly his eight-touchdown performance in the win over West Virginia. However, when asked about the possibility of Gabriel returning next season, Venables said that discussion hasn't happened. "I don’t know. We haven’t had those conversations," Venables said. "He’s played a long time, been through a lot. I think a year ago, maybe, the talk was he had a good year, why would you wanna come back? When you could come back and have a bad year? But what’s he done? He’s come back and had an even better year. I don’t know. He’s played a lot of college football. He’s overcome a lot of injuries and ailments. We haven’t talked about that, though." Gabriel, currently in his fifth collegiate season, could return next season using his COVID eligibility year. However, Venables and OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have publicly talked about true freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold becoming the future face of OU football. However, it sounds like nothing has been ruled out.

Venables not concerned about Big 12 tie-breaker scenarios

The confusion centering around the league's tie-breaker scenarios increased after Venables' press conference, when Sellout Crowd's Berry Tramel reported that the league has "clarified" its rules. Specifically, the clarification centers around a potential scenario that involves a three-way tie for second place between Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State at the end of the regular season. The original rules suggested that Kansas State would win the tie breaker, even though Oklahoma State defeated both the Sooners and the Wildcats this season. However, Tramel reported that OSU would advance in that scenario. Before that news broke, Venables was asked whether he's paying attention to the noise. "I just know that I’m trying to win this week," Venables said. "That’s where I can utilize the time that I have in the best way. Obviously everything starts with me as the head coach. But what do we gotta do to win this week? And then, what is the turnaround on a short week next week to get these guys ready to play against TCU on that following Friday. Everything else falls, takes care of itself. "We’ve put ourselves in a tough position. That’s what I know. We don’t control our own destiny. But let’s focus on the finish. Let’s focus on this week. Let’s focus on the details and the DNA of this opponent, because you don’t have unlimited time. You have limited resources, limited time."

Venables discusses BYU matchup

Venables has faced BYU just twice in his career and once at OU. That came when he was OU's defensive coordinator in 2009, when the Sooners fell 14-13 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. That game, starting quarterback Sam Bradford exited that game with an injury and didn't return. However, this weekend will be Venables' first trip to Provo, Utah. And while the Cougars have lost three straight and currently sit with a 2-5 conference record, Venables isn't overlooking anything. "They play really aggressive on defense," Venables said. "Their turnover margin has been the best in the Big 12 when they’ve played at home. Offensively, again they’ve got good strong running backs and a left tackle who will get drafted early. A quarterback in (Kedan) Slovis that, career-wise, is just south of 12,000 yards passing and threw for 360 yards against Kansas in a really tight game. They’ve beaten Arkansas on the road, they got after Cincinnati. They beat a Texas Tech team, a few weeks ago, that went down to the wire with Oregon. "They are a little bit like us a year ago. They are a little bit of Jekyl and Hyde and lost a couple of really tough games. It’s a place that will be full. They create a lot of noise and have a passionate fan base and tremendous tradition in college football. We expect their best. They have an aggressive defense. They have Tyler Batty, No. 92, a defensive end for them, he’s really had an outstanding year. He’s a very disruptive player. Their starting corner, No. 0 (Jakob Robinson), has four interceptions. Again, they are very opportunistic at home. It’s going to be a really strong challenge."

Venables further discusses Jackson Arnold's potential redshirt