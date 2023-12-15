NORMAN — Brent Venables sent a pretty clear message before taking questions from the media on Friday. He was only interested in talking about players who are set to play in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. "I’m not talking about anybody that’s not here, just so y’all know," Venables said with a smile. "So save everybody’s questions and get to your next one." While several players have either entered the transfer portal or declared for the NFL Draft, it was clear Venables wasn't particularly interested in discussing Cayden Green. The true freshman offensive linemen shockingly entered the transfer portal on Thursday and has already scheduled visits with Oregon and Missouri, per reports. Instead of being a cornerstone the Sooners could build around heading into the SEC next year, all indications are that Green will leave the program. In the wake of the surprising saga, Venables' message to the team has been to move forward. There was still plenty to talk about in the OU coach's meeting with media. Here's an overview of what Venables said:

Tawee Walker is 'welcome' to return

The veteran running back was one of the first OU players to announce their intention to enter the transfer portal earlier this month. However, he has continued to participate in the Sooners' Alamo Bowl practices. Walker, who has remained a walk-on since arriving in Norman in 2022, is likely to receive scholarship interest from several programs. However, it appears Walker will finish out the season with the Sooners. Venables didn't give many details about Walker's situation but made sure to leave the door open for his potential return. “You’d have to ask him," Venables said. "Certainly, it’s not the case for everybody. But Tawee, he’s going to look at some opportunities. If he doesn't get what he wants, he’s more than welcome to be a part of the team.” Walker has carried the ball 95 times for 496 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He spent the early part of the season as the team's lead running back before Gavin Sawchuk earned the role over the final six games. While Walker is sticking around in the meantime, it's unclear what his role will be against Arizona. Sawchuk figures to be the starter, and the team could also give opportunities to Jovantae Barnes and Kalib Hicks.

Venables discusses Danny Stutsman's return

Last week, with Stutsman's future still a question, Venables opted not to say much about his veteran linebacker. However, with Stutsman announcing Monday that he's officially returning next season, Venables was able to speak more about the significant news. "I know he spoke about it. I think (his father, Steve), he’s interviewed with you all several times and again, it’s really exactly what they said," Venables said. "I’m here to be a vessel and a piece of the process when they see fit. These are life-changing king of decisions. A lot goes into it. I’m here to help however I can. Here to support the guys in whatever they decide to do. And I think Danny’s focused on all the things he’s already said. He’s coming back, and Danny as you all know, when it’s time to work there’s nobody that’s more committed. And he knows he’s got work to do. "... He wants to have his degree in hand. He wants to be a senior and he wants to lead and help us transition going to the SEC. Like I said, I don’t want to speak for him. I know he has spoken and we’re excited to have him back and we’re committed to helping him every step of the way. Give him an opportunity to continue to get better. And that’s the thing that I love about Danny. He’s hungry. He’s never satisfied. He recognizes where he wants to make some improvement. And he’ll be committed to do so. But he’s a leader. There’s an emotional part of him that other guys can step up and they will when that day comes. But he brings a lot to the table."

Other players follow Stutsman's lead

It's not just Stutsman who's returning next season. Before Stutsman made his announcement, veteran safety Billy Bowman also confirmed he'll return for the Sooners' first year in the SEC. Within the last 24 hours, interior defensive linemen Da'Jon Terry and Jacob Lacey also announced they'll be returning. Lacey, who started 11 of 12 games during the regular season, finished with 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Terry, who became a huge part of the team's defensive tackle rotation late in the season, recorded 17 tackles, three TFLs and a sack. The Sooners now know they'll have several veterans on defense returning next season. "My experience has been the older you are, the more you’ve played, the better you play," Venables said. "And guys that are playing that fourth or that fifth or that sixth year, they just play more consistently. Their focus is a little different. They don’t get as distracted. These are guys that are coming back and they’re focused on mission, the mission of this program and certainly on the team and then themselves. It’s a very committed group of guys. "Ethan (Downs), (Terry), Lacey, Billy, Danny, amongst others, that’s a great group of guys that are incredibly committed. They love the locker room. They love each other. They love to compete and they like to work. And that’s a great recipe. So transitioning-wise, we have some good — all three levels have a good deal of experience coming back. And then getting a group of guys that are the right leadership and right focus."

Venables' message for Littrell: Keep it simple

It seems like forever ago that Venables elevated Littrell to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. It was actually just two weeks ago. There's a lot that's been squeezed into Littrell's schedule this month. In addition to helping the Sooners' recruiting efforts, Littrell has also overseen the team's offenses during bowl practices. That also includes getting Jackson Arnold prepared for his first collegiate start. It's a lot of different challenges. But Venables doesn't see it that way. “I just look at (it as) opportunity," Venables said. "It’s better now kind of working through all that than next year. Get baptized going into the SEC. It’s exciting. I’m excited to see. There’s some newness to it. You have a small amount of time. In a perfect world you’d have more time. But that’s just not where college football … we’re not the only team. It’s across the country. So we’ll adjust and adapt. The coaches are excited. Players are excited. There’s some newness to it. Just an opportunity to go out and play another game together." Considering the Sooners don't have much time to get Littrell settled in, Venables' message has been to keep it simple. "It’s a combination of everybody together," Venables said. "'Alright, let’s figure out what these guys can do well, let’s remind each other what we can do well, what we’ve done well all season.’ So, you know, it’s about players, not the schemes. And sometimes you can be in a bad scheme, but make sure that it’s player centered and then go from there. "Don’t overcomplicate it. There’s that KISS (keep it simple, stupid) technique that everybody talks about, so make sure that...by the time we leave here next Tuesday the game plan’s in, we feel great about it, we’re going to go down to San Antonio, enjoy ourselves and polish up the gameplan and be ready to play really aggressive, attacking, fundamental football."

