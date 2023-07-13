ARLINGTON, Texas. — Speaking to the media on Thursday for the first time since late April, it was expected that Brent Venables would be asked about Thad Turnipseed's departure. Venables had plenty to say. Turnipseed resigned from Oklahoma last month after spending roughly 18 months as Oklahoma’s executive director of football administration. Turnipseed arrived at Oklahoma shortly after Venables was hired in Dec. 2021. Venables called Turnipseed’s departure ‘bittersweet’ but expressed excitement for his right-hand man. “It’s bittersweet,” Venables said Thursday at Big 12 Media Days. “(I’m) incredibly excited for Thad. This was something that was just on his spirit. His son-in-law got hired as the head strength coach at Anderson University right there outside of Clemson. He’s got his first grand baby on the way. This is a great situation for he and his family to be a part of that. “Thad’s a different bird. People say, ‘How’d he come to Oklahoma?’ I don’t know how it happened. He was just bored at Clemson. He wanted a new challenge. He made us better in every part of our program. He’s always a thinker. His focus is always about being the best in everything.”

Turnipseed served in a similar role at Clemson from 2013-2021 while Venables was there as a defensive coordinator. Venables credited Turnipseed for a lot of positive changes at Oklahoma in his short stint. “He kicked out walls, helped us create a War Room and enhanced our recruiting operations… We have an in-house dining facility now. (He) created SOUL Mission and elite recovery, two areas we didn’t have anything. So he created the space for those things and oversaw those projects. “He’ll always be a great, great friend. And again, he made us better so I’m thankful for the time he was here.”



Venables gives his Bedlam thoughts

On Wednesday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy had plenty to say about the future of the in-state rivalry. On Thursday, it was Venables' turn. Asked about the possibility of continuing Bedlam as a non-conference game once the Sooners join the SEC in 2024, Venables expressed his interest in continuing the rivalry but said the decision is not ultimately up to him. “Look, I'm not in control of whether or not we play Oklahoma State,” Venables said. “I love college football. I love the traditions of the game. I love rivalry games. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have played for over 100 years, and Oklahoma has been dang good in those games for a long time. But whether or not we play them in the future, nobody is asking me what I think. If they do ask me, I'll tell them what I think. I'd love to play the game. But we're going to play the schedule that they put in front of us.”



Roster turnover