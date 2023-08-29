NORMAN — It was a busy offseason for Oklahoma coach Brent Venables. In addition to landing a top-10 recruiting class and finding additional depth in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Venables also spent time studying the biggest mistakes from the disappointing 2022 season. Venables combed through a lot of analytics regarding game-day decisions and personnel and staff management. A key takeaway for Venables? He needs to be more involved with the Sooners’ defense. “I need to be completely involved defensively,” Venables said during Tuesday’s press conference. “Not that they need my help. But that’s what I know. That's how I got to this position. And I think a year ago (I) was certainly involved, but not to the depth that I think that I felt like I needed to be after evaluating all of it. So it's going to be a collective thing just like every other defensive staff I've ever been a part of. The success and decisions, it will be collective and a collective effort. Everybody has their role. “But this is something that I feel like that's one area that I know, without question I could do a good job of just being another voice, another mind and another body and able body to help out.”

It’s perhaps a natural development for Venables, who has over 20 years of experience as a defensive coordinator at both Oklahoma and Clemson, winning three national championships behind stout defenses during that span. Venables’ comments come just a day after OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof was asked about in-game play calling. Roof, who’s entering his second season as OU’s defensive coordinator, said he calls the plays with the caveat that Venables has the right to override any decisions. While Venables may take a bigger role in the defense, he’s not looking to diminish the impact of Roof or the other defensive coaches. “One of the reasons Ted is here is because of his depth of experience both as a coordinator and a head coach in a bunch of different conferences,” Venables said. “He knows what it looks like. He understands what being a great teammate is all about. I expect that of all of our staff. It’s vital that we have a staff that cohesively understands that and see eye-to-eye that way. It won’t change.”

Venables says Billy Bowman ‘begs’ to be involved in special teams

The Sooners released their Week 1 depth chart on Tuesday, which shed some light on the special teams. At kick returner, there was a familiar face listed as a co-starter — Bowman. Bowman, who was unsurprisingly named as a starting safety, spent time last year at kick returner. But he missed time after he was injured on a return against TCU. When asked about Bowman’s willingness to return kicks, Venables said Bowman is enthusiastic about being on special teams. “Billy begs to be a part of it,” Venables said. “He’s incredibly explosive. He’s wide open. He’s got great instincts for it. He’s very natural. He can really accelerate and run through trash. He got banged up last year. We got a little more depth there. We lost five games by one score, and so I don’t think we’re in any kind of position whatsoever to say, ‘Let’s save him.’ Save him for what? “We’re trying to win. We were just talking about field position. It was something we didn’t win. We were actually very poor last year in creating field position. It’s amazing what an additional two-yard average can do for you, winning and losing and scoring and not scoring. That’s a real thing. So we want all the weapons we can have back there to score and create field position.” Jalil Farooq and Peyton Bowen were also listed at kick returner. Gavin Freeman, LV Bunkley-Shelton and Drake Stoops were listed at punt returner.

Injury update