Venables making portal moves
Nobody was quite sure how new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was going to handle the transfer portal.
As defensive coordinator at Clemson, the Tigers weren’t one of the team jumping all-in to use the portal to their advantage. That hasn’t been the mindset of head coach Dabo Swinney.
But what Venables has said in the last month has been pretty consistent. As long they add value and character to the locker room, the Sooners were going to take that shot because he knows depth is an issue for the Sooners heading into 2022.
In the last week, OU has added two transfers, both on offense. It began with former Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., and continued Monday with former California offensive guard McKade Mettauer.
Originally from Houston, Mettauer has started the last 26 games for Cal in the last three seasons and definitely checks off a box for the Sooners when it comes to a position of need from the portal.
It wouldn’t surprise anybody if OU either continues to look in the portal for the offensive line or tries to make some magic happen for the February signing period at offensive line. It is something that will need to be addressed.
Before Mettauer, was Parker Jr. A tight end, for sure, but Parker lets you know right off the bat he’s all about blocking. He wants to be the No. 1 blocking tight end in the country, and he has some impressive film to back that up.
Parker caught 41 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns during his time at Mizzou, including three touchdowns this season. His career highlight was catching the game-winning two-point conversion against Florida this season.
Much like offensive line, tight end was a box that needed to be checked off for OU. The Sooners don’t know just yet what Brayden Willis is going to do, but they could have been left without one tight end with experience heading into next season.
The Sooners added two four-star prospects for the 2022 class in Kaden Helms and Jason Llewelyn, but that would have been a lot for either of those guys to handle if they were the only scholarship players at the position.
Now even if Willis decides to leave, the Sooners will have Parker for his experience and a chance to mentor the younger players.
OU hasn’t made any other portal splashes just yet, but it’s obvious the Sooners are looking for some help at wide receiver and defensive back. There might be other spots and there might be names that will stand out, too, but those two positions have been very easy to see as something Venables wants to address.