Venables on Big 12 officiating: 'I don't believe in conspiracies'
NORMAN — It's been a question since the Sooners announced their decision to leave the Big 12 in 2021. With the Sooners departing for the Southeastern conference in 2024, would they be officiated fairly in their final years as a Big 12 member?
So far the results have been murky.
In 2021, the season that began just weeks after both the OU and Texas Board of Regents voted to eventually join the SEC, the Sooners were the most penalized team in the conference (87) and finished with the second-most penalty yards per game (56.4). In 2022, the Sooners tied for third in penalties (74) and finished again with the second-most penalty yards per game (50.2).
This season has been the most difficult for the Sooners in terms of officiating. They've been flagged 69 times, the most in the Big 12, and lead the conference in penalty yards per game (59.3).
All told, the Sooners have been flagged for 230 penalties since the 2021 season, the most of any Big 12 team. TCU ranks second with 220 penalties. Texas ranks third with 207, though they did lead the conference in penalties with 79 in 2022.
All of it has contributed to frustration and speculation among OU fans about whether Big 12 officials has been negatively biased against the Sooners. On Tuesday during his weekly press conference, OU coach Brent Venables was asked about officiating and whether or not he discusses it with his players.
The short answer? Don't expect Venables to let his players blame the officials.
"I say I don’t believe in conspiracies, that’s what I tell them," Venables said. "I’m not going to give them an excuse. I’m not going to let anybody else give us an excuse, either... My challenge is to not put it in anybody else’s hands. Play clean, do the little things right. Sometimes it’s going to go for you, sometimes it’s not. Keep playing, keep fighting, working, believing and don’t get distracted. We can’t live in that world and be our best."
The frustration from fans hit a peak against Oklahoma State, particularly late in the fourth quarter when OU receiver Drake Stoops appeared to be tackled in the end zone before the ball arrived. However, defensive pass interference was not called. After the game, Venables indicated he thought the play warranted a flag.
In the back-to-back losses at Kansas and Oklahoma State this season, the Sooners were flagged 19 times for 156 yards. Kansas and Oklahoma State were penalized a combined nine times for 84 yards.
However, despite some judgement calls not falling the Sooners' way, they've also struggled with being disciplined at times. During that two-game losing streak, six of the Sooners' penalties came on false starts. Three of them were committed by the wide receiver corps.
And while the Sooners have racked up the penalties, their opponents have been flagged a fair amount, too. In 2021, OU ranked second in the Big 12 in opponent penalties (82); That number dropped a bit in 2022, when the Sooners ranked eighth (64 penalties); this season, the Sooners rank fourth (54 penalties). That means the Sooners have been flagged 230 times compared to 200 for their opponents.
Ultimately, Venables isn't likely to voice any displeasure about the officials. But that likely won't stop fans from waiting for the Sooners to finally arrive in the SEC.