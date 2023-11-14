NORMAN — It's been a question since the Sooners announced their decision to leave the Big 12 in 2021. With the Sooners departing for the Southeastern conference in 2024, would they be officiated fairly in their final years as a Big 12 member?

So far the results have been murky.

In 2021, the season that began just weeks after both the OU and Texas Board of Regents voted to eventually join the SEC, the Sooners were the most penalized team in the conference (87) and finished with the second-most penalty yards per game (56.4). In 2022, the Sooners tied for third in penalties (74) and finished again with the second-most penalty yards per game (50.2).

This season has been the most difficult for the Sooners in terms of officiating. They've been flagged 69 times, the most in the Big 12, and lead the conference in penalty yards per game (59.3).

All told, the Sooners have been flagged for 230 penalties since the 2021 season, the most of any Big 12 team. TCU ranks second with 220 penalties. Texas ranks third with 207, though they did lead the conference in penalties with 79 in 2022.

All of it has contributed to frustration and speculation among OU fans about whether Big 12 officials has been negatively biased against the Sooners. On Tuesday during his weekly press conference, OU coach Brent Venables was asked about officiating and whether or not he discusses it with his players.

The short answer? Don't expect Venables to let his players blame the officials.

"I say I don’t believe in conspiracies, that’s what I tell them," Venables said. "I’m not going to give them an excuse. I’m not going to let anybody else give us an excuse, either... My challenge is to not put it in anybody else’s hands. Play clean, do the little things right. Sometimes it’s going to go for you, sometimes it’s not. Keep playing, keep fighting, working, believing and don’t get distracted. We can’t live in that world and be our best."

The frustration from fans hit a peak against Oklahoma State, particularly late in the fourth quarter when OU receiver Drake Stoops appeared to be tackled in the end zone before the ball arrived. However, defensive pass interference was not called. After the game, Venables indicated he thought the play warranted a flag.