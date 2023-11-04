With the Sooners trailing 27-21 and facing a third-and-12, Dillon Gabriel looked for Drake Stoops in the right corner of the end zone. But OSU cornerback Dylan Smith appeared to tackle Stoops out of bounds before the ball arrived.

In a back-and-forth game at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, the biggest controversy came on a play late in the fourth quarter.

But instead of an official flagging the play for pass interference or potentially reviewing the play to see if Stoops caught the ball inbounds, the ball was ruled incomplete and the Sooners faced fourth-and-12 from the OSU 18-yard line.

"I thought that was what interference was," OU coach Brent Venables said when asked about the play.

The Sooners opted to kick a field goal to cut the deficit to three, but that wasn't enough in a 27-24 loss to Oklahoma State.

"I felt like I was getting held on the out and up," Stoops said after the game. "I ran out a couple times, but they didn't call it. At the end of the day, I still feel I caught the ball, and I would like to see them review it. I felt like I had feet in bounds and caught it with one hand. I would at least like to see a review, but it's water under the bridge now. I can't do anything about it, but it's disappointing."

While it was still a disappointing night for the Sooners, it was a career-best performance for Stoops. He set new single-game bests in targets (15), receptions (12) and yards (134) while adding a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Stoops caught more passes than Jalil Farooq (7) and Nic Anderson (3) combined.

But it ultimately wasn't enough for the Sooners to avoid falling to 7-2 on the season.

"It hurts and it stings right now, but we're not going to change our approach," Stoops said. "We have a process, and we trust our process. We're going back to work tomorrow, putting the game to bed, getting the film watched and getting ready for our next opponent, which is West Virginia. They're a good football team.

"We'll continue to have a good week of practice, a good week of preparation and then learning from the mistakes on film and emphasizing where we need to get better from last week and this week again. I think that'll be a crucial part to our success moving forward."