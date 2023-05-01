It was a big question for Oklahoma entering both the offseason and spring practices.

How much can the Sooners improve their linebacker depth?

Depth was an issue that plagued them for much of 2022.

Last season, OU coach Brent Venables acknowledged that the Sooners lacked quality depth at the position. As a result, Danny Stutsman, DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu played the bulk of the reps at linebacker and fatigue played a big role in the Sooners losing four of their final five games.

With White and Ugwoegbu departing the program during the offseason, Venables again emphasized the need to develop better depth at linebacker. But after the Sooners’ spring game last month, the second-year coach had a more positive outlook.

“We’re in a much better position right now than what we were a year ago coming out of the spring game,” Venables said. “(There’s) just a lot more clarity.”

There’s a few reasons Venables feels that way.

The Sooners still have Stutsman, who led the Big 12 in total tackles last season. Venables referred to Stutsman as the team's "best player" on defense last season and has raved about his growth during the spring.

But replacing White at the cheetah position has been a big task for the Sooners. In addition to returner Justin Harrington, they may have found their answer in Dasan McCullough. The Indiana transfer really impressed in the spring and made an early impact during the spring game, which included blowing up the offense’s attempt at a double pass on the first play from scrimmage.