ARLINGTON, Texas — Big 12 Media Days is always an interesting event, but in a lot of ways it’s mostly the same from year to year. The head coach and a few players from each team come to Arlington and praise their offseason progress and express how excited they are for the upcoming season.

Most coaches engage in “coach-speak”, where they reiterate a lot of things they’ve already said or are likely to say in the upcoming season. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is no different, although I’d argue he’s one of the few coaches who can engage in coach-speak but also genuinely mean what he’s saying.

During Venables’ press conference and breakout sessions, both on Thursday, some of what he said was interesting. But in the roughly 55 minutes he spoke, there was one quote that immediately caught my attention.

He was asked about Jaren Kanak, but he used that opportunity to reveal something important.

“We had no depth a year ago,” Venables eventually said. “None. Zero. You learn from it all. (I) probably should’ve played some of our younger guys more (last season), even if they’re making, quote-unquote, ‘mistakes’. At least it (would give) those other guys a chance to play maybe a little better in the fourth quarter when they had to go back in, but that’s some of that give and take that you go through when you’re building a roster and starting over in many ways and he’s in a different spot like a lot of those other young guys.”

