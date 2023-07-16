Venables sounds ready to take kid gloves off newcomers in 2023
ARLINGTON, Texas — Big 12 Media Days is always an interesting event, but in a lot of ways it’s mostly the same from year to year. The head coach and a few players from each team come to Arlington and praise their offseason progress and express how excited they are for the upcoming season.
Most coaches engage in “coach-speak”, where they reiterate a lot of things they’ve already said or are likely to say in the upcoming season. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is no different, although I’d argue he’s one of the few coaches who can engage in coach-speak but also genuinely mean what he’s saying.
During Venables’ press conference and breakout sessions, both on Thursday, some of what he said was interesting. But in the roughly 55 minutes he spoke, there was one quote that immediately caught my attention.
He was asked about Jaren Kanak, but he used that opportunity to reveal something important.
“We had no depth a year ago,” Venables eventually said. “None. Zero. You learn from it all. (I) probably should’ve played some of our younger guys more (last season), even if they’re making, quote-unquote, ‘mistakes’. At least it (would give) those other guys a chance to play maybe a little better in the fourth quarter when they had to go back in, but that’s some of that give and take that you go through when you’re building a roster and starting over in many ways and he’s in a different spot like a lot of those other young guys.”
The Sooners had several young players last year, Kanak especially, who simply should’ve played more snaps. There were two main reasons — one, the season went sideways, and it would’ve been valuable for those younger guys to play so the coaching staff could evaluate what they had next season. Two, the coaching staff put heavy reps on their starters, particularly on defense, and Venables acknowledged that it led to fatigue in late-game situations.
Kanak played 139 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus, the 24th most on the team. Kanak certainly made some mistakes in his limited reps, but he showed his potential, too. Against Nebraska, the then-freshman linebacker saw a bigger role after DaShaun White was ejected and led the team in tackles (10) and forced a fumble.
Some other notable snap counts: Danny Stutsman played 992. White played 954. David Ugwoegbu played 918. Reggie Grimes played 516. Robert Spears-Jennings played 74. R Mason Thomas played 231. Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie, who both redshirted, played four and two, respectively.
Venables was in a tough position last season. He didn’t recruit most of the players on the roster, and he was tasked with picking up the pieces after Lincoln Riley left. He was still under pressure to win, and he leaned on the experience of his older players. It’s understandable. But it was fair to criticize him for the lack of playing time of his younger players, too.
That’s what makes his acknowledgement important. There are several returning young players who deserve bigger roles in 2023. Heck, some of the true freshmen in the 2023 class will likely deserve playing time, too. Will Venables be a little more willing to live with mistakes, as long as they lead to growth on the field? It sounds like he might be.
“The good thing about where we’re at right now is we have more competitive depth everywhere,” Venables later said. “We’re in a much different position right now than where we were a year ago. Peyton (Bowen) is one of those new guys, one of those 63 players that we’ve brought in that have made us better and brought the best out in the guys around him.”
It’s easy to say those things now. The season is still several weeks away. Venables faces enormous pressure to bounce back from last season’s 6-7 campaign, particularly with the SEC move a year away.
But if the Sooners are going to win big things in 2023, it's going to take much-needed adjustments from Venables regarding his roster management. If you’re an OU fan, his quotes should leave you optimistic that next year could be different.