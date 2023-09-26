NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was pretty clear on Tuesday about the Sooners' running back situation.

He's looking for someone to earn the No. 1 job.

When asked about the running back rotation through the first four weeks — which has Venables didn't mince words about the difference between last year and this year.

"Eric Gray had established himself," Venables said during his weekly press conference. "We’d love for somebody to establish themselves. That hasn’t happened yet."

Venables is right. Gray was the undisputed leader of last year's running back room from the beginning and finished with 213 carries for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns. So far, the Sooners haven't had that in 2023.

It's been a juggling act this season between Tawee Walker, Jovantae Barnes, Marcus Major and Gavin Sawchuk. Walker and Major saw all of the snaps against Cincinnati over the weekend, while it was Barnes and Sawchuk who led the way against Tulsa.

While Walker has been the most efficient (34 carries, 176 yards, 2 touchdowns), the Sooners simply haven't had a player stand out among the rest. That's helped contribute to the Sooners' inconsistencies in the rushing offense, which ranks 65th in yards per game (175.7).

Venables implied that the rotation will continue to be evaluated by OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray.

"I think it’s hard to play four running backs in the course of a game," Venables said. "And I think some of it is (that we) run an RPO-based offense. So you have several runs that, heck, the numbers might have been there. The precision might have been there. But we pulled it out because maybe the numbers were good outside as well. So sometimes I think it — you want to be efficient.

"DeMarco does a great job evaluating those guys through the course of the week and who’s practicing the best. And so that’s how we make a lot of those decisions."

Here's a look at a few of the other notable things Venables said on Tuesday: