Venables: 'We'd love someone to establish themselves' at running back
NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was pretty clear on Tuesday about the Sooners' running back situation.
He's looking for someone to earn the No. 1 job.
When asked about the running back rotation through the first four weeks — which has Venables didn't mince words about the difference between last year and this year.
"Eric Gray had established himself," Venables said during his weekly press conference. "We’d love for somebody to establish themselves. That hasn’t happened yet."
Venables is right. Gray was the undisputed leader of last year's running back room from the beginning and finished with 213 carries for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns. So far, the Sooners haven't had that in 2023.
It's been a juggling act this season between Tawee Walker, Jovantae Barnes, Marcus Major and Gavin Sawchuk. Walker and Major saw all of the snaps against Cincinnati over the weekend, while it was Barnes and Sawchuk who led the way against Tulsa.
While Walker has been the most efficient (34 carries, 176 yards, 2 touchdowns), the Sooners simply haven't had a player stand out among the rest. That's helped contribute to the Sooners' inconsistencies in the rushing offense, which ranks 65th in yards per game (175.7).
Venables implied that the rotation will continue to be evaluated by OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray.
"I think it’s hard to play four running backs in the course of a game," Venables said. "And I think some of it is (that we) run an RPO-based offense. So you have several runs that, heck, the numbers might have been there. The precision might have been there. But we pulled it out because maybe the numbers were good outside as well. So sometimes I think it — you want to be efficient.
"DeMarco does a great job evaluating those guys through the course of the week and who’s practicing the best. And so that’s how we make a lot of those decisions."
Here's a look at a few of the other notable things Venables said on Tuesday:
Savion Byrd expected to return against Iowa State
The redshirt sophomore, who started the Sooners first three games at left guard, missed the Cincinnati game. However, Venables said Byrd is back and expected to play
Venables impressed with Iowa State
The Cyclones had a tough start to the season, losing two of their first three games. They dropped close games to Iowa before losing to Ohio in overtime. However, the Cyclones responded with a 34-27 win over Oklahoma State last weekend to improve to 2-2 on the season.
It's been a struggle for the Cyclones' offense, which ranks 13th in the Big 12 in scoring (21 points per game). However the defense, which was the best in the conference last season, has been solid. The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in both total defense and passing defense and ranks third in scoring defense, surrendering just 16.5 points per game.
Plus, Venables knows the Cyclones have been a thorn in the Sooners' side in recent years. The Cyclones beat the Sooners in 2017 and 2020, and last year's game was close before OU closed it out with a 27-13 win.
"They do a fantastic job, (Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock) and his staff on defense," Venables said. "I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen from their football team. Certainly considering some of the off-the-field issues that they’ve been going through. They’ve done much better than probably a lot of people anticipated. And they’re getting better each week. No surprise. (ISU head coach Matt) Campbell and his staff have done a fantastic job since he’s been there."
Venables praises Dillon Gabriel
Through four weeks, the Sooners' starting quarterback has statistically been one of the best in college football. He leads the Big 12 in passing yards (306.8 per game), passing efficiency (197.2), passing touchdowns (12) and completion percentage (78%).
Against Cincinnati, Gabriel threw for 322 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground. However, he did miss a few open receivers on plays that could've led to touchdowns or big plays.
Either way, Venables likes what he's seen from Gabriel.
"He played well," Venables said. "He managed things well, he made good decisions. He led with toughness. He played with some toughness. He had several positive plays in the run game for positive yards. He played well. Now does that mean he played perfect? Nobody got on that plane playing perfectly. That's never expected, but he did a lit. It was fantastic in the game, and he gave us a chance to win."