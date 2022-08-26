Below we take a look at the Sooners latest key defensive commitment and gauge just what he could mean for the Sooners.

On Friday night Oklahoma got some long-awaited news with the commitment of Tallahassee (Fla.) Munroe Rivals250 defensive back Makari Vickers . The talented defender chose the Sooners over fellow national powers Alabama and Michigan with the Tide feeling like the team who gave the Sooners the biggest scare. It's a big win for cornerbacks coach Jay Valai who is less than a month removed from being an assistant in Tuscaloosa.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: Oklahoma's early run in recruiting secondary prospects has yielded some impressive prospects but perhaps none seem as perfect a fit for the Sooners secondary as Vickers. He's a complete defender who could shine in a number of positions in the secondary, thanks in large part to his versatility as a defender.

It is expected he'll start at cornerback and in Oklahoma's zone coverages his ability with the ball in the air could make for very real opportunities in the turnover game for the Sooners. Simply put he's a master at positioning himself and then high-pointing the ball with his impressive length. He also shows a great feel for placement and creating a small window for quarterbacks to throw into - due, partly, to that same length that makes him so problematic in jump ball scenarios.

Again, the expectation is that he'll get his start at cornerback but should things move around and safety becomes his best option there's a lot of skill that lends itself to the role. Not only is he a guy that has the frame to make the move if necessary but he's also a guy that plays very physically and is more than willing to come up in run support.

He isn't the twitchiest cornerback but is a very smooth and natural defender and drives naturally out of his backpedal. His game is based on his feel and natural instincts for being around the ball.

In short Vickers has a massive, and versatile, toolbox.

Player Comparison: His game and skillset reminds me a whole lot of former Texas standout Aaron Williams.