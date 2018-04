The Cleveland Browns selected Baker Mayfield with the No.1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is joins elite company becoming the fourth Oklahoma player to earn the honor, joining Sam Bradford (2010), Billy Sims (1980) and Lee Roy Selmon (1976).

SCOOPHD takes a look back at Mayfield's record setting senior season, leading Oklahoma back to the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons.