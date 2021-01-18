The debate when it comes to the transfer portal is usually one of two options. Do you take the player at the biggest position of need? Or do you take the best player available and just make it work? Why not both? Because both is indeed the answer for Oklahoma as the Sooners land a massive transfer target that checks all the boxes as former Tennessee offensive tackle Wanya Morris announced OU as his destination Monday afternoon.

Morris will be a third-year sophomore after playing the last two seasons for the Vols. A borderline five-star recruit for the 2019 class, Morris has lived up to his billing and now we’ll see how far he can go under offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. OU has seen a lot of transfers in the last month, with all of them landing pretty well on their feet. What OU fans hadn’t seen was the other side, when were the Sooners going to take from the portal instead of always giving. The last month had been a rough patch for OU recruiting. So many close calls with five-star prospects, leaving OU fans to wonder what in the world is going on? Where is the momentum that should have been there following winning its sixth consecutive Big 12 title and dominating Florida in the Cotton Bowl? In particular, offensive line had become a question mark heading into 2021. The Sooners fell just short in their pursuit of five-star tackle Tristan Leigh (Clemson) for the 2021 class, and Adrian Ealy surprised some by announcing he was leaving OU early to enter the NFL Draft.