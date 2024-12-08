Advertisement
Published Dec 8, 2024
WATCH: Armed Forces Bowl Zoom Conference with Navy coach Brian Newberry
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
Beat Writer
Twitter
@jessecrittenden
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Navy head coach Brian Newberry meets with the media to discuss the upcoming Armed Forces bowl matchup with Oklahoma (11 a.m. Dec. 27).