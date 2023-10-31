WATCH: Brent Venables' Bedlam week presser (with time-stamped question log)
0:00 — Opening statement
2:55 — On the shuffling along the offensive line
3:40 — On maintaining an aggressive mentality
4:20 — On the challenges of defending Ollie Gordon
5:20 — On the rebirth of old-school “tailback-centric” football
6:40 — On Danny Stutsman’s status, contingency plans at LB
8:30 — On the matchup in the trenches with OSU
11:10 — On his own involvement in defensive playcalling
12:30 — On emotions going into the final Bedlam
13:15 — On Gentry Williams’ status and CB depth
14:00 — On discipline issues
17:20 — On Oklahoma State’s offensive line
18:15 — On the effect of the emotional high after Texas
22:25 — On importance of starting fast on the road
23:40 — On the Sooners’ five homegrown game captains
24:15 — On the public criticism of Jeff Lebby
27:00 — On favorite memories of Bedlam
28:05 — On Jovantae Barnes’ progression back to health
28:50 — On Dillon Gabriel’s play against Kansas
29:40 — On Trace Ford’s unique Bedlam perspective
30:50 — On the wide receiver room sans Andrel Anthony