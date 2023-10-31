0:00 — Opening statement

2:55 — On the shuffling along the offensive line

3:40 — On maintaining an aggressive mentality

4:20 — On the challenges of defending Ollie Gordon

5:20 — On the rebirth of old-school “tailback-centric” football

6:40 — On Danny Stutsman’s status, contingency plans at LB

8:30 — On the matchup in the trenches with OSU

11:10 — On his own involvement in defensive playcalling

12:30 — On emotions going into the final Bedlam

13:15 — On Gentry Williams’ status and CB depth

14:00 — On discipline issues

17:20 — On Oklahoma State’s offensive line

18:15 — On the effect of the emotional high after Texas

22:25 — On importance of starting fast on the road

23:40 — On the Sooners’ five homegrown game captains

24:15 — On the public criticism of Jeff Lebby

27:00 — On favorite memories of Bedlam

28:05 — On Jovantae Barnes’ progression back to health

28:50 — On Dillon Gabriel’s play against Kansas

29:40 — On Trace Ford’s unique Bedlam perspective

30:50 — On the wide receiver room sans Andrel Anthony