WATCH: Brent Venables' pre-BYU presser (with time-stamped question log)
0:00 — Opening statement
6:45 — His perspective on the perils of job security
8:30 — On Gavin Sawchuk and his emergence
11:50 — On contributions from Jacobe Johnson and Lewis Carter
14:05 — On Drake Stoops and his traits
18:45 — On Jackson Arnold and the potential of a redshirt
20:50 — On BYU’s maturity and physicality
21:45 — On the Sooners’ series of goal-line stands
23:40 — On Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios
26:20 — On the coaching carousel and his assistants’ stock
29:00 — On experiencing a new venue (at BYU) after 30 years of coaching
30:20 — On the last matchup between OU and BYU in 2009
32:15 — On preparing Jackson Arnold for the SEC
33:20 — On the possibility of Dillon Gabriel returning next season
34:15 — On preparing for a game at high altitude
35:05 — On “growing unrest” regarding Big 12 officiating