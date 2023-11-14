0:00 — Opening statement

6:45 — His perspective on the perils of job security

8:30 — On Gavin Sawchuk and his emergence

11:50 — On contributions from Jacobe Johnson and Lewis Carter

14:05 — On Drake Stoops and his traits

18:45 — On Jackson Arnold and the potential of a redshirt

20:50 — On BYU’s maturity and physicality

21:45 — On the Sooners’ series of goal-line stands

23:40 — On Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios

26:20 — On the coaching carousel and his assistants’ stock

29:00 — On experiencing a new venue (at BYU) after 30 years of coaching

30:20 — On the last matchup between OU and BYU in 2009

32:15 — On preparing Jackson Arnold for the SEC

33:20 — On the possibility of Dillon Gabriel returning next season

34:15 — On preparing for a game at high altitude

35:05 — On “growing unrest” regarding Big 12 officiating