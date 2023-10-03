0:00 — Opening statement

6:00 — The importance of quarterback poise

8:00 — Thoughts on the run game and Marcus Major

8:45 — Importance of momentum as it pertains to the Red River Rivalry

10:15 — On when Danny Stutsman turned the corner

11:15 — Explanation for why only four players were made available to the media this week

12:45 — On Texas’ run game and Jonathon Brooks

13:15 — #TalkAbout Texas’ offense as a whole and the Sooners’ freshman contributors

15:25 — On the surprising production at wide receiver

17:35 — Jacob Lacey’s captain status

18:30 — Memories of the 2011 Red River Shootout

19:45 — On the differences between the teams’ fronts

21:00 — Another 2011 question, regarding “pride” in this game

24:30 — Balance between receivers vs. having a “go-to” guy

25:30 — How first-year players can prepare for this game

27:10 — How transfers are educated on the rivalry

30:15 — On Brenen Thompson, the Texas transfer

31:45 — Eval of special teams, specifically the kicking game

33:10 — On how the Sooners have honed offensive rhythm

34:40 — Matchups with Texas’ talented receiver corps

36:20 — The challenges of scheming against Quinn Ewers

38:30 — The impact of a healthy Dillon Gabriel this week

40:00 — On Gabriel’s expanded role as a runner this season