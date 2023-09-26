WATCH: Brent Venables' weekly press conference (with question log)
PRESSER LOG
0:00 — On the importance of running backs finding a rhythm
1:50 — On Jon Heacock and the Iowa State defensive scheme
4:00 — On establishing offensive efficiency and balance
5:45 — On Dillon Gabriel’s play
6:35 — On Savion Byrd’s status
6:45 — On Dasan McCullough’s play
7:40 — On vocal leadership amongst seniors
9:15 — On what factors he credits for the 4-0 start
10:50 — On using the final play of the Notre Dame/Ohio State game as a teaching tool
12:55 — On Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht
15:00 — On players’ willingness to accept diminished roles
17:45 — On the difference in buy-in between Year 1 and Year 2
20:20 — On how close this defense is to Venables’ best OU defenses of the past
23:50 — On Woodi Washington’s influence with the other corners
25:25 — On why Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes weren’t in the mix versus Cincinnati
26:10 — On defensive resilience and the importance of taking the meeting room seriously
36:00 — On PJ Adebawore and Peyton Bowen