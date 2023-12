At the Alamodome on Tuesday, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Seth Littrell and co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley met with the media for the first time since they were promoted to their current duties. Prior to former OC Jeff Lebby's departure, Littrell had served as an off-field analyst, and Finley was serving as the Sooners' tight ends coach. Littrell will coach quarterbacks in addition to calling plays, and Finley will continue coaching tight ends in addition to his expanded role in the offensive gameplan.

After the team session, Littrell spoke extensively to reporters in an additional breakout session, which can be found here. Finley did the same, and his session is available here.