Wease was asked about Jadon Haselwood , a major Sooner target that is a premiere receiver that is set to announce his decision January 5, and Wease knows where he is going.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Theo Wease is signed to Oklahoma , so he is already a Sooner and another five-star wide receiver could be joining him in Norman next month.

"I met Jadon Haselwood two years ago at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and we have been talking ever since," said Wease. "We talked here and there at first, but since he decommitted from Georgia, we have been talking a lot more.

"It is not just me, but a lot of Oklahoma commits have been on him. I just talk to him more as a friend because I know how the recruiting process is.

"I have talked some about Oklahoma and he knows what type of damage we could do if he goes to Oklahoma. I do not have to talk too much about that. It would be more competition if Jadon came on board. We would just make each other better. I do not think there would be a team that can double-team us. It would be a lot of fun.

"I have no comment on Jadon already signing his Letter of Intent. I do know where he is going. We will see January 5."