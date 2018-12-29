Wease knows where Haselwood is going
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Theo Wease is signed to Oklahoma, so he is already a Sooner and another five-star wide receiver could be joining him in Norman next month.
Wease was asked about Jadon Haselwood, a major Sooner target that is a premiere receiver that is set to announce his decision January 5, and Wease knows where he is going.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I met Jadon Haselwood two years ago at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and we have been talking ever since," said Wease. "We talked here and there at first, but since he decommitted from Georgia, we have been talking a lot more.
"It is not just me, but a lot of Oklahoma commits have been on him. I just talk to him more as a friend because I know how the recruiting process is.
"I have talked some about Oklahoma and he knows what type of damage we could do if he goes to Oklahoma. I do not have to talk too much about that. It would be more competition if Jadon came on board. We would just make each other better. I do not think there would be a team that can double-team us. It would be a lot of fun.
"I have no comment on Jadon already signing his Letter of Intent. I do know where he is going. We will see January 5."
RIVALS REACTION
The buzz has been around Oklahoma for a couple of weeks now. The Sooners have gone up against Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Miami for the elite playmaker. Haselwood has kept extremely quiet since early December as he prepares to make his announcement next week. Wease says he knows the decision, and that could be good news for the Sooners.