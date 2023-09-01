Week 1 scouting report: Arkansas State
In Week 1, we take a look at the Arkansas Red Wolves, who will trot onto Owen Field and serve as Oklahoma's first foe in Year 2 of the Brent Venables era.
Here's the need-to-know on the Red Wolves.
BROADCAST INFO
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2, 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Radio: 107.7 FM
ARKANSAS STATE: THE RUNDOWN
Record ('22): 3-9 (1-7 SBC)
Head coach: Butch Jones (third season)
OC: Keith Heckendorf (third season)
Offensive Scheme ('22): Spread/Multiple
DC: Rob Harley (third season)
Defensive scheme ('22): 4-3
Key Returners:
O- LG Mekhi Butler, RB Brian Snead
D- WLB Jaden Harris, NB Melique Straker, S Trevian Thomas, CB Samy Johnson
ST- K Dominic Zvada
Key Additions:
O- QB JT Shrout (Colorado), WR Courtney Jackson (Syracuse), WR Corey Rucker (S. Carolina), RG Jalen Cunningham (Ole Miss), RT Makilan Thomas (Ole Miss), LT Hamilton Hall (Ole Miss)
D- DT Micah Bland (N. Alabama)
STRENGTHS
OFFENSE
• An upgraded offensive line should help them run the ball more effectively, with three SEC transfers projected to start.
• Power Five transfers at WR give the Red Wolves better weapons on the outside
• With a plethora of new faces, the Red Wolves are a bit of a mystery, making them hard to scout.
DEFENSE
• The defensive backfield is experienced, returning 25 combined starts from a season ago.
• Improved size up front, with N. Alabama transfer Bland tipping the scale at 321 pounds.
• Transfers at all levels give them improved depth throughout the unit.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Zvada was one of the top kickers in the country in 2022; 30-31 PAT, 17-18 FG (L/56)
WEAKNESSES
OFFENSE
• Ranked 130th in yards per rush (2.8) in '22 and averaged just 88.2 ypg on the ground (128th)
• Offense averaged just 25.0 ppg in '22
• Shrout completed just 44% of his passes at Colorado last year and had a 7:8 TD:INT ratio.
DEFENSE
• Allowed 242.7 passing yards per game (90th) in '22
• Allowed 5.8 yards per rush (89th) and 162.8 yards per game in '22
• Behind the first team, the defensive line lacks size.
KEYS TO THE GAME
• Despite upgrades through the transfer portal, Oklahoma should dominate this game in the trenches. The Sooners' interior offensive line may have a test early as Bland is an undervalued player, but as the game rolls on, OU will be able to lean on the run game.
• As a former five-star RB, Snead has the potential to be a breakout player for the Red Wolves, but health has been a concern. OU's defensive line will need to stay disciplined in its gap responsibility with Arkansas State likely looking to spread them out to lighten the box.
• The talent gap here is still vast and Oklahoma's depth will carry them to an easy win. However, watch to see how the Sooners second- and third-team units perform. With former Power Five athletes on the other side, Arkansas State should give the younger guys a good measuring stick.