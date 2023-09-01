In a brand-new weekly series, OUInsider will help you prepare for the Sooners' upcoming game with an inside look at their upcoming opponent. In Week 1, we take a look at the Arkansas Red Wolves, who will trot onto Owen Field and serve as Oklahoma's first foe in Year 2 of the Brent Venables era. Here's the need-to-know on the Red Wolves.

BROADCAST INFO

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2, 11:00 a.m. CT TV: ESPN Radio: 107.7 FM

ARKANSAS STATE: THE RUNDOWN

Record ('22): 3-9 (1-7 SBC) Head coach: Butch Jones (third season) OC: Keith Heckendorf (third season) Offensive Scheme ('22): Spread/Multiple DC: Rob Harley (third season) Defensive scheme ('22): 4-3

Key Returners:

O- LG Mekhi Butler, RB Brian Snead

D- WLB Jaden Harris, NB Melique Straker, S Trevian Thomas, CB Samy Johnson

ST- K Dominic Zvada

Key Additions:

O- QB JT Shrout (Colorado), WR Courtney Jackson (Syracuse), WR Corey Rucker (S. Carolina), RG Jalen Cunningham (Ole Miss), RT Makilan Thomas (Ole Miss), LT Hamilton Hall (Ole Miss)

D- DT Micah Bland (N. Alabama)

STRENGTHS

OFFENSE • An upgraded offensive line should help them run the ball more effectively, with three SEC transfers projected to start. • Power Five transfers at WR give the Red Wolves better weapons on the outside • With a plethora of new faces, the Red Wolves are a bit of a mystery, making them hard to scout. DEFENSE • The defensive backfield is experienced, returning 25 combined starts from a season ago. • Improved size up front, with N. Alabama transfer Bland tipping the scale at 321 pounds. • Transfers at all levels give them improved depth throughout the unit. SPECIAL TEAMS • Zvada was one of the top kickers in the country in 2022; 30-31 PAT, 17-18 FG (L/56)

WEAKNESSES

OFFENSE • Ranked 130th in yards per rush (2.8) in '22 and averaged just 88.2 ypg on the ground (128th) • Offense averaged just 25.0 ppg in '22 • Shrout completed just 44% of his passes at Colorado last year and had a 7:8 TD:INT ratio. DEFENSE • Allowed 242.7 passing yards per game (90th) in '22 • Allowed 5.8 yards per rush (89th) and 162.8 yards per game in '22 • Behind the first team, the defensive line lacks size.

KEYS TO THE GAME