Week 10 scouting report: Oklahoma State
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off their first loss of the 2023 season, a 38-33 defeat at the hands of Kansas in a sloppy and forgettable game in Lawrence (KS)
Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) will need to put that game behind them now and turn their focus to the most important game of their season, a trip to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Oklahoma State (6-2, 4-1) is coming off a 45-13 win over Cincinnati, which marked their fourth consecutive win, and just earned the No. 22 spot in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25.
Here's a deeper look at the Cowboys and what kind of challenges they'll present to OU in what might be a de facto elimination game for the Big 12 Championship.
BROADCAST INFO
Date: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, November 4
TV: ABC
Radio: 107.7 FM
OKLAHOMA STATE: THE RUNDOWN
Record: 6-2 (4-1)
Last Week: BYE
Head coach: Mike Gundy (18th season)
Offensive coordinator: Kasey Dunn (13th season, fourth season at OC)
Defensive coordinator: Bryan Nardo (first season)
Key Players
• Offense: RB Ollie Gordon, WR Brennan Presley
• Defense: LB Nickolas Martin, LB Collin Oliver
STRENGTHS
OFFENSE
• Ollie Gordon: There's no two ways about it, Ollie Gordon is the best running back in college football this season. Over the last five games, Gordon has averaged 8.0 yards per carry, totaled 978 yards, and scored eight touchdowns on the ground. Against West Virginia and Cincinnati over the last two weeks, Gordon went for 282 yards and 271 yards with six touchdowns total. Opponents have been stacking the box against the Pokes and they still haven't been able to stop or even slow down Gordon. Oklahoma will have to find a way if they hope to keep him from taking over this game.
• Experience at Quarterback: While Alan Bowman isn't exactly a game-breaker at quarterback, he has seen quite a bit of football over the years. Over the past six seasons, Bowman has 970 passing attempts across three different programs. With Gordon churning out the yards on the ground, Bowman has been very effective in distributing the ball in play action. It's a game plan that has worked, and while he's not been explosive in the passing game, Bowman has gone over 200 yards in each of the past five games and has two touchdowns in four of those five contests.
DEFENSE
• Linebacker play: The duo of Collin Oliver and Nickolas Martin have combined to provide some of the best linebacker play in the Big 12 this season. Oliver leads the Big 12 with three forced fumbles while also tallying 4.0 sacks and 52 tackles on the year. Meanwhile, Martin leads the Big 12 with 83 tackles and ranks second in the conference with 11.5 tackles for loss, while also ranking fourth in sacks with five on the season.
• Forcing turnovers as of late: Over the last four games, Oklahoma State has forced 10 turnovers, and in doing so, has given its offense opportunities to put more points up on the board. Against Kansas State, it was three turnovers, including a pick-six. Against Kansas, the Cowboys picked off Jason Bean twice, and once in the red zone. In the West Virginia game, it was two fumbles and a pick. Last week, it was a fumble and a pick. The Pokes have been opportunistic, and that's been plenty enough for them to win games.
WEAKNESSES
OFFENSE
• Third down offense: Oklahoma State ranks 74th in third-down conversion rate, converting on just 39.2% of their attempts. As of late, Gordon's efficiency in running the ball has put them ahead of the chains though, and that's made a difference in the past few weeks.
• Passing efficiency: The Pokes are the worst passing offense in the Big 12, at least in terms of efficiency. With an efficiency rating of 118.9, the Cowboys have passed for 11 touchdowns to six interceptions on a 58.1% completion rate.
DEFENSE
• Giving up big plays in the passing game: Oklahoma State has given up the most passing touchdowns in the Big 12 (17) and ranks 90th in passing defense (238.9 ypg). This weekend, they'll face the conference's top passing offense and one of the most efficient passing attacks in the country.
• Rushing defense: OSU's defense gives up 170.4 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry, which means Oklahoma should have some chances to have success on the ground. Whether it be the quarterback run game or one of the Sooners' revolving-door running backs, Oklahoma needs to make the most of what the Cowboys give them on the ground.
KEYS TO THE GAME
• Get DG back in the Heisman discussion: Over the last two weeks, the Oklahoma team that we've seen hasn't resembled anything like what we saw in the Cotton Bowl. The offense has been too cute, and at times, it's been downright hard to watch. Things have to change this weekend, and that means getting back to what OU does best. Set up Dillon Gabriel to make plays through the air and distribute the ball to emerging playmakers like Nic Anderson, Jayden Gibson, and Brenen Thompson. Additionally, call plays that will allow him to find the soft spots in OSU's defense with his legs. This needs to be a game where we see 8 get back to feeling like himself, and that will only happen if the next key comes to pass.
• Call the offense aggressively again: This one is plain and simple. Jeff Lebby has taken all kinds of heat over the last couple of weeks, and this week against the Cowboys is the perfect time for him to get back on the horse. Oklahoma hasn't been itself since the Texas game, but the playmakers are still there. Oklahoma State's defense is going to provide opportunities for Gabriel to find targets downfield, and when they get those chances, OU needs to take advantage of it. Lebby needs to turn up the heat in the play-calling again and get defenses on their heels, rather than being extremely conservative and getting burned for it. Outside of the fourth quarter against UCF and the second quarter against Kansas, the Sooners' offense has been stale. This week, they need to find their rhythm early and stick with it.
• Tackle, tackle, tackle: There's nothing more important in this game than getting Gordon to the ground on first contact, not second or third. When watching the film from the past several games, Gordon has turned one missed tackle into a home run ball over and over again. When a guy is averaging 8.0 yards per carry, it means he's doing things right and making defenders miss is one of the things he does best. He's a powerful runner with long legs and arms, which makes it extremely hard to get to his body and tackle him effectively. Making sound tackles with a focus on his lower half is important, and having several defenders getting to the ball together is something OU needs to do regularly to slow him down.
• Force Bowman to win the game with his arm: Opponents have been stacking the box against Oklahoma State to no avail, as their running attack piles up yards and points in bunches. The Sooners' head coach is the best defensive mind in college football, so if there's a way of stopping Gordon on Saturday, OU will have a road map. If they are successful in at least slowing him down, that will force the Cowboys to throw the football to win this game, which falls right into the Sooners' hands. With Gentry Williams and Peyton Bowen sounding like they're trending in a positive direction, the passing defense should be in as good a shape as we've seen it since playing Texas. Neutralizing the run game and forcing Bowman to throw down the field is a recipe for success on the road, and that's got to be one of the main points this weekend.