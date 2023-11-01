Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off their first loss of the 2023 season, a 38-33 defeat at the hands of Kansas in a sloppy and forgettable game in Lawrence (KS) Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) will need to put that game behind them now and turn their focus to the most important game of their season, a trip to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Oklahoma State (6-2, 4-1) is coming off a 45-13 win over Cincinnati, which marked their fourth consecutive win, and just earned the No. 22 spot in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25. Here's a deeper look at the Cowboys and what kind of challenges they'll present to OU in what might be a de facto elimination game for the Big 12 Championship.

BROADCAST INFO

Date: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, November 4 TV: ABC Radio: 107.7 FM

OKLAHOMA STATE: THE RUNDOWN

Record: 6-2 (4-1) Last Week: BYE Head coach: Mike Gundy (18th season) Offensive coordinator: Kasey Dunn (13th season, fourth season at OC) Defensive coordinator: Bryan Nardo (first season)

Key Players • Offense: RB Ollie Gordon, WR Brennan Presley • Defense: LB Nickolas Martin, LB Collin Oliver

STRENGTHS

OFFENSE • Ollie Gordon: There's no two ways about it, Ollie Gordon is the best running back in college football this season. Over the last five games, Gordon has averaged 8.0 yards per carry, totaled 978 yards, and scored eight touchdowns on the ground. Against West Virginia and Cincinnati over the last two weeks, Gordon went for 282 yards and 271 yards with six touchdowns total. Opponents have been stacking the box against the Pokes and they still haven't been able to stop or even slow down Gordon. Oklahoma will have to find a way if they hope to keep him from taking over this game. • Experience at Quarterback: While Alan Bowman isn't exactly a game-breaker at quarterback, he has seen quite a bit of football over the years. Over the past six seasons, Bowman has 970 passing attempts across three different programs. With Gordon churning out the yards on the ground, Bowman has been very effective in distributing the ball in play action. It's a game plan that has worked, and while he's not been explosive in the passing game, Bowman has gone over 200 yards in each of the past five games and has two touchdowns in four of those five contests. DEFENSE • Linebacker play: The duo of Collin Oliver and Nickolas Martin have combined to provide some of the best linebacker play in the Big 12 this season. Oliver leads the Big 12 with three forced fumbles while also tallying 4.0 sacks and 52 tackles on the year. Meanwhile, Martin leads the Big 12 with 83 tackles and ranks second in the conference with 11.5 tackles for loss, while also ranking fourth in sacks with five on the season. • Forcing turnovers as of late: Over the last four games, Oklahoma State has forced 10 turnovers, and in doing so, has given its offense opportunities to put more points up on the board. Against Kansas State, it was three turnovers, including a pick-six. Against Kansas, the Cowboys picked off Jason Bean twice, and once in the red zone. In the West Virginia game, it was two fumbles and a pick. Last week, it was a fumble and a pick. The Pokes have been opportunistic, and that's been plenty enough for them to win games.

WEAKNESSES

OFFENSE • Third down offense: Oklahoma State ranks 74th in third-down conversion rate, converting on just 39.2% of their attempts. As of late, Gordon's efficiency in running the ball has put them ahead of the chains though, and that's made a difference in the past few weeks. • Passing efficiency: The Pokes are the worst passing offense in the Big 12, at least in terms of efficiency. With an efficiency rating of 118.9, the Cowboys have passed for 11 touchdowns to six interceptions on a 58.1% completion rate. DEFENSE • Giving up big plays in the passing game: Oklahoma State has given up the most passing touchdowns in the Big 12 (17) and ranks 90th in passing defense (238.9 ypg). This weekend, they'll face the conference's top passing offense and one of the most efficient passing attacks in the country. • Rushing defense: OSU's defense gives up 170.4 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry, which means Oklahoma should have some chances to have success on the ground. Whether it be the quarterback run game or one of the Sooners' revolving-door running backs, Oklahoma needs to make the most of what the Cowboys give them on the ground.

KEYS TO THE GAME