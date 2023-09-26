Oklahoma moved to 4-0 after picking up its first win in Big 12 play with a 20-6 victory over Cincinnati last weekend. While it wasn't the offensive performance that Sooner Nation had hoped for, the defense certainly did its part to impress on the road, holding the Bearcats to 3-15 on third down and forcing two key turnovers. Now the Sooners prepare for a home matchup against Iowa State. The Cyclones (2-2) are coming off a 34-27 win over Oklahoma State that moved them to 1-0 in Big 12 play. On Saturday, the Cyclones will face the other half of the Bedlam rivalry, except this time around they'll be in the Sooner State. Here's a deeper look at the Cyclones and what they'll bring to Norman on Saturday.

BROADCAST INFO

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30, 6:00 p.m. CT TV: FS1 Radio: 107.7 FM

IOWA STATE: THE RUNDOWN

Record: 2-2 Last Week: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27 Head coach: Matt Campbell (eighth season) OC: Nate Scheelhaase (first season) DC: Jon Heacock (eighth season)

Key Players • Offense: QB Rocco Becht, WR Jaylin Noel, WR Daniel Jackson

• Defense: DB Beau Freyler, DB Jeremiah Cooper, LB Caleb Bacon

STRENGTHS

OFFENSE • Rocco Becht: Before last weekend, Becht hadn't been particularly impress. But then his performance against Oklahoma State happened. Becht completed 27 of his 38 attempts for 348 yards and three touchdowns. He took care of the football, made great decisions, and looked poised doing it. Heading into this game, it appears that Iowa State's offense runs through Becht's arm. • Fourth down conversion rate: Iowa State's offense hasn't been anything to write home about this season, but one thing they have been is successful on fourth down. The Cyclones are tied for ninth nationally, converting 80% of their attempts (4/5) on fourth down. Interestingly enough, they are tied with Oklahoma in that metric. DEFENSE • Defensive Backfield: The combination of Myles Purchase, T.J. Tampa, Beau Freyler, and Jeremiah Cooper gives Iowa State one of the best defensive back groups in the conference. With a heavy dose of three safety looks in their scheme, the Cyclones do an excellent job of getting their playmakers on the field, and their strength at secondary fits right into that idea. • Jon Heacock: Iowa State's defense has been at or near the top of the Big 12 for several years now, and that likely isn't going to change unless their defensive coordinator takes another job. The way that Heacock has revolutionized defense in college football with his 3-3-5 system can't be overstated, and there's a reason why it's sweeping the nation in order to combat the spread offense.

WEAKNESSES

OFFENSE • Rushing attack: Iowa State is averaging just 83.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 123rd nationally and 13th in the Big 12. Last week against Oklahoma State, the Cyclones managed just 74 yards on the ground. Third down conversion rate: As good as Iowa State is at converting on fourth down, it is equally as bad on third down. With a success rate of just .316, the Cyclones rank 120th nationally and dead last in the Big 12. DEFENSE • Fourth-down defense: We are really having to scrape the bottom of the barrel to find a defensive weakness for the Cyclones, but Iowa State is allowing opponents to convert on 66% of their fourth down tries this season (4/6), which ranks 12th in the Big 12.

KEYS TO THE GAME