Oklahoma improved to 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in Big 12 play with a 50-20 win over Iowa State on Saturday, sending them into the 119th iteration of the Red River Rivalry undefeated and ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll. Inside the Cotton Bowl, Oklahoma will find the best version of Texas that it has seen in over a decade, as the Longhorns are also 5-0 (2-0 Big 12) and enter this week as the No. 3 team in the country. It's the first time both teams are undefeated heading into the game since 2011. Here's a deeper look at the Longhorns and what kind of challenges they'll present in the Red River Rivalry:

BROADCAST INFO

Date: 11:00 a.m. CT, Saturday TV: ABC Radio: 107.7 FM

TEXAS: THE RUNDOWN

Record: 5-0 (2-0) Last Week: Texas 40, Kansas 14 Head coach: Steve Sarkisian (third season) Offensive coordinator: Kyle Flood (third season) Defensive coordinator: Pete Kwiatkowski (third season)

Key Players • Offense: QB Quinn Ewers, RB Jonathan Brooks, WR Xavier Worthy, WR Adonai Mitchell, TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, OT Kelvin Banks • Defense: LB Jaylan Ford, DL T'Vondre Sweat, DL Byron Murphy DE Barryn Sorrell, LB Jaylan Ford, CB Ryan Watts, CB Jahdae Barron

STRENGTHS

OFFENSE • Running game: Texas' running game will be the best that Oklahoma has seen to this point and might be the best they see all year, comparatively. The Longhorns average 191.8 yards per game on the ground and are coming off a 336-yard performance against Kansas. Brooks is the name to know after he bulldozed his way to 218 yards and two scores on 21 carries last week. Behind one of the best offensive lines in the nation, Brooks has had plenty of space to work with. When it's not Brooks, freshman Baxter is also an impressive athlete in space. • Elite pass catchers: As impressive as Texas is on the ground, their group of pass catchers might be the most lethal part of their offense. The combination of Mitchell, Worthy, and Sanders, plus veteran Jordan Whittington and newcomer Johntay Cook, might make up the country's most imposing group of receivers. The Longhorns' short-to-intermediate passing game is literally death by 1,000 cuts and if they can force one missed tackle, they've all got the juice to take it the distance. Play-calling guru: Sarkisian is one of the best play-callers in college football, and that doesn't necessarily mean that he's landing haymakers on every play. With virtually no tendencies and all kinds of eye candy before the snap, Sarkisian keeps opposing coordinators on their toes, and just when they think they've got him figured out, he switches it up again. DEFENSE • Defensive line: All great defenses start up front, and that is the case with this team as well. Sweat and Murphy give UT a very strong interior, while Sorrell is probably the Longhorns' best player on the edge. At times, freshman linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. will set up on the edge as a pass-rusher and can be dangerous as well. Add in names like Ethan Burke, Alfred Collins, and Trill Carter, and this group is truly formidable. • Secondary: Texas' secondary has been very effective to this point, with Barron and Watts picking right up where they left off last season. Newcomer Jalen Catalon has been a welcome addition to the UT defensive backfield. Kitan Crawford has become a regular contributor here as well, ranking third among the group in tackles, as has Malik Muhammed. Derek Williams and Jerrin Thomspon will rotate as well, giving them plenty of athletes to work with. • Jaylan Ford: There's only one linebacker in the Big 12 that has played to a similar level as Danny Stutsman over the last two seasons, and that's Ford. While the rest of the linebacker corps is relatively inexperienced, Ford gives the group elite athleticism and valuable experience at the position. With a great defensive line in front of them and a strong secondary behind them, Ford and the other linebackers have plenty of room to operate.

WEAKNESSES

OFFENSE • Red zone offense: In 21 red zone trips this season, Texas has come away with a touchdown on 11 occasions. Comparatively, Oklahoma has scored touchdowns on 19 of 27 trips (70.3%). Scoring touchdowns on 52% of their trips to the red zone is the most glaring weakness for the Texas offense and is certainly something that Oklahoma can take advantage of. Forcing Ewers and the Longhorns into field goals will certainly give the Sooners an edge, especially when you consider their next weakness. Inconsistency at kicker: After making 21-26 attempts in 2022, Texas kicker Burt Auburn has struggled out of the gate this season. Converting at just a 64.3% clip, Auburn is just 9-14 on the year and is coming off a game against Kansas where he made just two of four attempts with a long of 30 yards. He's been perfect on extra-point attempts, but field goals have certainly been an issue. • Downfield passing: Texas' short-to-intermediate passing game has been very strong this season, but completing passes of 20 yards or more has been much more difficult to come by. In fact, on 19 attempts of 20 or more yards this season, Ewers has completed just four passes (21.1%) on the year. His passing grade at that distance is just 57.6 (per Pro Football Focus), which compared to his grade of 89.1 at medium distance (10-19 yards) is a stark difference. DEFENSE • Susceptibility to big plays through the air: Despite not playing a prolific passing offense to this point in the season, Texas has had some issues with big plays through the air. The Longhorns have allowed four passing touchdowns on the year, and just one of those was shorter than 30 yards. With scores of 49, 39, and 58 yards, there is evidence that Oklahoma might be able to push Texas vertically in the passing game, which in turn, could open up plenty of things underneath.

KEYS TO THE GAME