Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off the bye week rested and ready to attack the back half of the schedule after an unblemished start to their 2023 campaign. Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) will get back into action against the UCF Knights, who is also coming off a bye week after their third loss of the season, a 51-22 defeat at the hands of Kansas. However, things will look very different when the Knights (3-3, 0-3) come to town on Saturday, as they expect to get at least one big piece of their team back, and hope that will kickstart them back into gear for the home stretch of the season. Here's a deeper look at the Knights and what kind of challenges they'll present in OU's fourth home contest of the year.

BROADCAST INFO

Date: 11:00 a.m. CT, Saturday, October 21 TV: ABC Radio: 107.7 FM

UCF: THE RUNDOWN

Record: 3-3 (0-3) Last Week: BYE Head coach: Gus Malzahn (third season) Offensive coordinator: Darin Hinshaw (first season) Defensive coordinator: Addison Willaims (first season)

Key Players • Offense: QB John Rhys Plumlee, RB RJ Harvey, RB Johnny Richardson, WR Kobe Hudson, WR Javon Baker • Defense: DE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash LB Jason Johnson, DE Josh Celisar

STRENGTHS

OFFENSE • Running game: Statistically speaking, UCF is the best rushing attack that the Sooners have faced all season. While Texas' athletes present a greater challenge at the point of attack, UCF's scheme and combination of athletes has resulted in the No. 3 rushing offense in the country, with 246.3 yards per game and 5.96 yards per carry. The return of John Rhys Plumlee (8.6 ypc) at quarterback will add another weapon to that arsenal as well. • Plumlee's Return: Timmy McClain has stepped in and done a nice job in Plumlee's absence, but there aren't many guys out there as dynamic as what "JRP" provides. A true dual-threat quarterback, Plumlee has the speed and elusiveness to make defenses pay. This is the most dangerous running quarterback that Oklahoma has faced all season, without question. According to Malzahn, Plumlee is "close to 100%" too, so the QB run game will be a factor. • Experience: Counting Plumlee, UCF's offense will have eight seniors (six of which are redshirt seniors or fifth-year) and three redshirt juniors starting against the Sooners. There won't be many groups that OU will face with that much time under their belts the rest of the way.

DEFENSE • Pass Rush: UCF is tied with Oklahoma and Texas for 54th nationally with 14 sacks on the year, and their main weapon in that category is Tre'Mon Morris-Brash. The Big 12 sack leader with 5.0 on the year, Morris-Brash also leads the conference in tackles for loss (11.0). Oklahoma's offensive line will be keyed in on No. 3 in this one, as he represents the biggest threat that UCF has defensively. • Pass Defense: UCF leads the Big 12 and ranks 27th nationally in passing defense, allowing just 190.0 yards through the air per game. While they don't post a ton of interceptions (4), they do rank 19th in pass efficiency defense (112.92), just one spot behind Texas (112.35) and two spots ahead of the Sooners (113.58). • Experience: Just like the offense, UCF's defensive starters have seen a lot of football. With eight seniors (five RS or 5th-Yr.) a junior and two sophomores, this group gives Williams a lot to work with when it comes to adjusting to what he's seeing from opponents.

WEAKNESSES

OFFENSE • Turnovers: While Oklahoma leads the country in turnover margin (+11) coming into this game, UCF ranks 117th in the same category, sitting at -5 on the year. They've committed 10 turnovers on the year with four fumbles lost and six interceptions, four of which came from Plumlee through the first two games. While he is an incredible athlete, OU will have a chance to force some mistakes in the passing game. • Protecting the QB: UCF ranks 78th nationally in sacks allowed, giving up 13 on the year for a whopping -109 yards. If given time, OU's pass rush can do damage. • Red Zone Offense: UCF ranks fourth nationally in total offense, averaging 516.7 yards per game. However, their red zone offense has been among the worst in the country, scoring on just 76% of their trips inside their opponent's 20-yard line, and just 15 touchdowns on 25 trips. Compared to OU, who ranks 24th (90.9%) with 30 scores in 33 trips, it's obvious that the Knights are leaving too many points on the field. DEFENSE • Rushing Defense: The Knights have been absolutely gashed in the running game this season, giving up 197.2 yards per game on the ground. That's not just the worst in the Big 12, but good for 121st nationally and second to only Georgia Tech (214.3) for worst among all Power Five programs. The Knights also allow the most yards per carry in the Big 12, with 5.0 yards a pop. Getting off the field: Allowing opponents to convert on 45.9% of their third down attempts is a bad recipe for defense, and that's exactly what UCF has done to this point. Ranking 114th in that metric, the Knights' defense spends a lot of time on the field, which could be a factor. If the Sooners want to use tempo late in the game, a defense that has run out of gas could be a huge problem for the visitors.



KEYS TO THE GAME