Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a nail-biter against UCF, but after stopping a two-point conversion and covering up an onside kick with just over a minute left in the game, OU found a way to win, 31-29. Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) will put that game behind them now and hit the road for their biggest true road test thus far, a trip to Lawrence (KS) to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas (5-2, 2-2) is coming off their bye week after suffering a 39-32 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater in Week 7. Here's a deeper look at the Jayhawks and what kind of challenges they'll present in OU's third road game of the year.

BROADCAST INFO

Date: 11:00 a.m. CT, Saturday, October 28 TV: FOX Radio: 107.7 FM

KANSAS: THE RUNDOWN

Record: 5-2 (2-2) Last Week: BYE Head coach: Lance Leipold (third season) Offensive coordinator: Andy Kotelnicki (third season) Defensive coordinator: Brian Borland (third season)

Key Players • Offense: QB Jason Bean, RB Devin Neal, RB Daniel Hishaw, WR Lawrence Arnold TE Mason Fairchild • Defense: DB Kenny Logan Jr, DB Cobee Bryant LB Austin Booker,

STRENGTHS

OFFENSE • Running game: Kansas ranks 12th nationally and fourth in the Big 12 in rushing offense, averaging 212.0 yards per game and 5.62 yards per carry (T-2nd Big 12). The two-headed monster of Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw is a handful for opponents to handle. • Playbook: Kansas' offense under Andy Kotelnicki has been among the nation's best over the last two seasons, and a big reason why is what they bring into every game. With one of the most expansive playbooks in all of college football, KU has a plethora of formations to throw at opponents, which can help them scheme players and running lanes open with minimal in-game adjustments needed. • Keeping drives alive: Kansas ranks fourth nationally and first in the Big 12 in third-down offense, converting on 53.4% of their attempts. Keeping their offense on the field means more time of possession, which is key against more talented teams like Oklahoma. Pre-snap Movement: While this might seem odd to be listed as a "strength," Kansas actually does use this to their advantage. The Jayhawks lead the nation in pre-snap motion/shifts, with 75% of their plays involving some version of it. This allows their quarterback to read coverages and also gives the defense all kinds of things to look at to mess with their keys and reads.

DEFENSE • Pass Rush: While the pass rushers on this team aren't exceptional, Kansas is doing a good job at getting to the quarterback. With 19 sacks on the year, KU trails only TCU (20) for the sack lead in the Big 12. • Secondary: Kansas' secondary has several veterans who have seen a ton of football, with Kenny Logan Jr. and Cobee Bryant leading the way. O.J. Burroughs and Mello Dotson are also regular contributors who have been around, giving them plenty of trust in the backend of their defense.

WEAKNESSES

OFFENSE • No Jalon Daniels: Not having Jalon Daniels hurts this offense. Now, Jason Bean is one of the best backup quarterbacks in America, but he doesn't have the clutch factor that Daniels seems to have when he's on the field. Despite a performance that included 410 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air against Oklahoma State two weeks ago, Bean threw two second-half interceptions that cost his team dearly. Just the first two picks of the season for Bean, the hesitation could be there this week after a 20:10 TD/INT ratio in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. DEFENSE • Tackling: I've watched a lot of Kansas football games this season while digging through film, and a theme throughout has been poor tackling from the Jayhawks. With 86 missed tackles on the year (according to Pro Football Focus), there should be chances for yards after contact this week. • Red zone defense: The glaring weakness of this team is their ability to keep teams out of the end zone. The Jayhawks are dead last in the country in red-zone defense, allowing points on 100% of opponents' red zone trips (27/27) and touchdowns on 18 of those possessions. • Getting off the field: The Jayhawks also struggle to get off the field on third down, ranking 107th nationally and 13th in the Big 12 with opponents converting 44.4% of their attempts. • Rushing defense: Kansas ranks 93rd nationally and 12th in the Big 12 in rushing defense, with 161.1 yards allowed per game. Despite not being able to take advantage of it last weekend against UCF, expect OU to try and get the run game going this weekend.

KEYS TO THE GAME