Week 9 scouting report: Kansas
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a nail-biter against UCF, but after stopping a two-point conversion and covering up an onside kick with just over a minute left in the game, OU found a way to win, 31-29.
Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) will put that game behind them now and hit the road for their biggest true road test thus far, a trip to Lawrence (KS) to take on the Kansas Jayhawks.
Kansas (5-2, 2-2) is coming off their bye week after suffering a 39-32 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater in Week 7.
Here's a deeper look at the Jayhawks and what kind of challenges they'll present in OU's third road game of the year.
BROADCAST INFO
Date: 11:00 a.m. CT, Saturday, October 28
TV: FOX
Radio: 107.7 FM
KANSAS: THE RUNDOWN
Record: 5-2 (2-2)
Last Week: BYE
Head coach: Lance Leipold (third season)
Offensive coordinator: Andy Kotelnicki (third season)
Defensive coordinator: Brian Borland (third season)
Key Players
• Offense: QB Jason Bean, RB Devin Neal, RB Daniel Hishaw, WR Lawrence Arnold TE Mason Fairchild
• Defense: DB Kenny Logan Jr, DB Cobee Bryant LB Austin Booker,
STRENGTHS
OFFENSE
• Running game: Kansas ranks 12th nationally and fourth in the Big 12 in rushing offense, averaging 212.0 yards per game and 5.62 yards per carry (T-2nd Big 12). The two-headed monster of Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw is a handful for opponents to handle.
• Playbook: Kansas' offense under Andy Kotelnicki has been among the nation's best over the last two seasons, and a big reason why is what they bring into every game. With one of the most expansive playbooks in all of college football, KU has a plethora of formations to throw at opponents, which can help them scheme players and running lanes open with minimal in-game adjustments needed.
• Keeping drives alive: Kansas ranks fourth nationally and first in the Big 12 in third-down offense, converting on 53.4% of their attempts. Keeping their offense on the field means more time of possession, which is key against more talented teams like Oklahoma.
Pre-snap Movement: While this might seem odd to be listed as a "strength," Kansas actually does use this to their advantage. The Jayhawks lead the nation in pre-snap motion/shifts, with 75% of their plays involving some version of it. This allows their quarterback to read coverages and also gives the defense all kinds of things to look at to mess with their keys and reads.
DEFENSE
• Pass Rush: While the pass rushers on this team aren't exceptional, Kansas is doing a good job at getting to the quarterback. With 19 sacks on the year, KU trails only TCU (20) for the sack lead in the Big 12.
• Secondary: Kansas' secondary has several veterans who have seen a ton of football, with Kenny Logan Jr. and Cobee Bryant leading the way. O.J. Burroughs and Mello Dotson are also regular contributors who have been around, giving them plenty of trust in the backend of their defense.
WEAKNESSES
OFFENSE
• No Jalon Daniels: Not having Jalon Daniels hurts this offense. Now, Jason Bean is one of the best backup quarterbacks in America, but he doesn't have the clutch factor that Daniels seems to have when he's on the field. Despite a performance that included 410 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air against Oklahoma State two weeks ago, Bean threw two second-half interceptions that cost his team dearly. Just the first two picks of the season for Bean, the hesitation could be there this week after a 20:10 TD/INT ratio in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
DEFENSE
• Tackling: I've watched a lot of Kansas football games this season while digging through film, and a theme throughout has been poor tackling from the Jayhawks. With 86 missed tackles on the year (according to Pro Football Focus), there should be chances for yards after contact this week.
• Red zone defense: The glaring weakness of this team is their ability to keep teams out of the end zone. The Jayhawks are dead last in the country in red-zone defense, allowing points on 100% of opponents' red zone trips (27/27) and touchdowns on 18 of those possessions.
• Getting off the field: The Jayhawks also struggle to get off the field on third down, ranking 107th nationally and 13th in the Big 12 with opponents converting 44.4% of their attempts.
• Rushing defense: Kansas ranks 93rd nationally and 12th in the Big 12 in rushing defense, with 161.1 yards allowed per game. Despite not being able to take advantage of it last weekend against UCF, expect OU to try and get the run game going this weekend.
KEYS TO THE GAME
• Keep disciplined eyes: Last weekend, Oklahoma let bad eyes cost them with big chunk plays against UCF. KU will certainly try and do the same thing this weekend. The Sooners' struggles against the Knights might actually be a blessing in disguise, as it sets up nicely as far as game planning goes with Kansas the next week. If OU can limit its mistakes and busts, the defensive line and linebackers should have enough of an advantage to control this game.
• Turn the heat up on Bean: With Bean expected to start, Oklahoma needs to turn up the heat and force him into making quick decisions. This is a player who can really hurt you with his feet, and his impact on the read and option game is huge. Getting to him early and often will be good for OU, but it can't be at the cost of losing contain or giving him running lanes to escape. Balanced pressure is a must versus an athlete of his caliber.
• Win the turnover battle: The forecast on Saturday is in the high 30s with an 80% of rain. A cold, wet day means there's a little higher chance that we see the ball hit the ground a few more times than normal. Last week was the first time all season that Oklahoma didn't win the turnover battle, and it nearly cost them the game. Don't give Kansas extra chances to score, and everything else should fall into place.
• Feed Gavin Sawchuck/Tawee Walker: No offense to Marcus Major whatsoever, but he needs to get fully healthy and this might be a game where you can let him sit. We saw Gavin Sawchuk finally show something last week in the fourth quarter, and it's time for OU to lean into that. Plus, the thunder is back with Tawee Walker available once again. With a legitimate thunder-and-lightning duo in the backfield, Oklahoma's offense would skyrocket in efficiency, and that would make this team a true national title contender. We've just got to see it come to fruition, and this week is as good a time as any.
• Take what the defense gives you: Kansas' secondary has the propensity to allow underneath routes to come open quite often, which means guys like Drake Stoops and Gavin Freeman should have all kinds of opportunities in the short passing game. Getting those guys in space is a great plan for the Sooners' as Kansas has struggled with tackling this season. As long as Dillon Gabriel continues to be good about getting the ball to the open receivers, the offense should have no trouble moving the ball.