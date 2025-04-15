Weekend Wrap-Up: Sooners searching for answers after series loss at 'Bama

Oklahoma traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and appeared to be in good shape after Saturday's opener. Instead, the issues that have lingered for the Sooners through all of SEC play showed back up over the final two games. The Sooners dropped Sunday's game, 6-1, setting up a rubber game on Monday. But the offense simply never got going, and a walk-off home run from Alabama's Audrey Vandagriiff buried the Sooners 2-1 in extra innings. The sky certainly isn't falling for the Sooners, who now sit at 36-5 and 10-5 in SEC play. But they've now dropped back-to-back series in conference play, and several big issues have resurfaced over the last couple of weekends. Here's a recap for the Sooners:

Advertisement

Where is the offense coming from?

The Sooners' offense had some ups and downs during conference play, but this appeared to be a prime bounce-back series. Alabama's pitching staff had a 2.8 ERA for the season, and none of their pitchers had an ERA better than 3.4 in conference play. Instead, the Sooners were simply shut down. OU logged just 15 hits in 71 at-bats (.213 batting average), recording their fewest hits in a weekend this season. When the Sooners did snag a rare hit, they rarely capitalized. They batted 7-of-29 with runners on base and 3-of-15 with runners in scoring position. They went scoreless in 19 of the 22 innings across the series. The offensive woes through the first two games prompted Patty Gasso to make significant changes to the lineup in Game 3, inserting Corri Hicks at catcher for Isabela Emerling and Sydney Barker for Cydney Sanders at first base. But the offense still sputtered, logging just two hits through the first six innings. They failed to convert with the bases loaded and only one out in the seventh inning. Finding consistent offense isn't an issue isolated to this past weekend. Only two of the Sooners' regular starters are batting above .275 in conference play — that'd be Kasidi Pickering (.415) and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (.346). The Sooners just aren't getting enough offense from several key players. Emerling is batting .189 in conference play and has two hits in her last 21 at-bats. Sanders is batting .143 and went 0-for-5 against Alabama. Ella Parker finally got going with a couple of base hits on Monday but is batting .100 in conference play. The Sooners as a team are batting .250 against conference opponents, which ranks 12th in the SEC. They've scored just 16 runs over their last six conference games (2.7 runs per game). The Sooners have capable hitters — they're just not showing it right now. The Sooners have three conference series remaining to find their footing.

Sam Landry again asked to stabilize things in the circle