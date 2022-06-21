Welcome to OU: Gavin Sawchuk

From dealing with the coaching chaos to embracing the all-in mentality of Brent Venables , it was certainly a whirlwind few months.

Before the rest of Oklahoma’s 2022 class arrived on campus earlier this month, SoonerScoop.com caught up with several of them for one final interview.

Welcome to OU – running back Gavin Sawchuk.

Even before Sawchuk began this story about former head coach Lincoln Riley, he made it clear he had no inside info about Riley leaving OU.

But, during a trip to OU last summer, Sawchuk surprised the OU brass by asking what in the world would happen if Riley left?

“It's funny,” Sawchuk said. “I asked the athletic director (Joe Castiglione) last summer what happens if Riley leaves? He was all surprised, almost shocked, and he's like, 'Riley is not leaving.' OK, I know, but what if?

“What if? Then he was saying about the process that would happen and how they would reach out to all the recruits and find someone who would take care of us and make sure everyone is still comfortable and they would find the right guy.

“They did that, too. They did everything he said after Riley left. It's just pretty funny looking back on everything. I mean I didn't know Riley was going to leave, but I wanted to know their answer.”

Perhaps the best gift OU could have received regarding Sawchuk and his recruitment was how successful his high school team was.

As OU and the college football world were shook by the news of Riley leaving for USC, Sawchuk put his head down and focused on what he could control – his state championship game.

He didn’t worry about the coaching search. He didn’t worry about his recruitment. He knew things would work themselves out.

And OU didn’t go away, with assistant coaches DeMarco Murray and Cale Gundy stopping by. Oh yea, and that special interim coach Bob Stoops made a trip to Sawchuk during that one week Stoops was on the road.

“The coaches were reassuring me and telling me how they trusted they were going to bring in somebody of high caliber,” Sawchuk said. “Coach Stoops was saying how one person doesn’t make or break the Oklahoma program. One person leaving wasn’t going to ruin the OU brand.”

Sawchuk committed in June, and he had zero reasons to ever look around. After the coaching shake-up, though, the recruiting floodgates did open with schools checking in and seeing where Sawchuk stood and whether he was open toward seeing what else was out there.

One big reason he wasn’t throughout the process was Murray. The head coach hire was obviously important, but Murray remaining with the program was massive, too.

“Coach Murray staying was pretty important,” Sawchuk said. “He was one of the big reasons I chose OU. The knowledge he has about the game. He's not too far from being in my shoes where I am now. He kept telling me he wanted to stay. If the head coach would keep him, he wanted to stay.”

Sawchuk had no prior relationship with Venables until Venables was tabbed as the man to run OU’s program. He had heard about Venables being a players’ coach and how different things were now in Norman.

He got to see it for himself when Sawchuk was in Norman for the week of the spring game. The whole time he went through the coaching process believing OU would figure it out. Sawchuk was right, no worries the entire way.

“It was amazing,” Sawchuk said. “The amount of fans (at the spring game) and support they gave Venables was amazing to see. I’m excited to be a part of that. Norman has been great to me. I cannot wait. He was really cool to get to meet and understand what he’s all about.”

And what is Venables all about?

“The way he pushes the athletes,” Sawchuk said. “He’s striving for perfecting in everything we do. Push us hard but love up on us and help us to be our best.

“Just looking at it and getting deeper into the program, everything seems a lot more focused. All the little things. Weight room, classroom, accountability everywhere.”