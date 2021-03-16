It was a wild, crazy recruiting ride for the 2021 class because of COVID-19 altering things like never before, but they’re all in Norman now and ready to get to work.

Before the 10 mid-year enrollees for Oklahoma’s 2021 class arrived on campus in January, SoonerScoop.com caught up with a bunch of them for one last interview.

Welcome to OU – Isaiah Coe.

The OU coaches had one message for Coe throughout the fall semester. Simply put, don’t get sloppy. There were excuses galore to slip up, just don’t do it.

Coe learned in the summer the junior college season was going to be moved to spring, so he knew his junior college days were done as long as he stayed the course.

The tricky part, though, was trying to focus on academics without football as a motivation. If he could just get through those few months, everything would be better than ever.

He did.

“I was good at passing, just had to get my transcripts and make sure everything was squared away,” Coe said. “I’m excited as anybody can be. I just want to go out there and find a way I can make an impact.

“It gave me a better outlook on how much football meant to me. I’ve been playing all these years and now I know how it can be taken away from me and be out of my control. You never know when it’s going to be your last play.”

Coe was offered last spring, and then COVID-19 hit and became apparent he wasn’t going to be able to visit the schools he wanted to in order to make an informed decision.

There were other schools in play, but the story was the same. They wanted to see what Coe looked like in person and then evaluate if they would offer or not.

OU had already jumped in, and Coe was ready to make that jump, too.

“I knew kinda when they offered me that I would consider them,” Coe said. “When I knew it was time to make a decision, I knew I wanted to go there. I knew deep in my heart that I could compete with these guys.”

One big reason is because he had played with one of those guys. OU defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was a juco teammate with Coe, and Coe said he would talk with Winfrey like once a week to get a feel of how things were at OU.

It’s because of those conversations that it was clear for Coe to see that Winfrey never considered leaving OU after the 2020 season.

“Just knowing him and how good they played at the end of the season, there’s a real good shot at the playoff and national championship in 2021,” Coe said. “Perrion said he didn’t have that person to welcome him through everything that he knew. He’s going to be that guy for me.”

Coe focused in the classroom, while still maintaining his conditioning. He said one big change with the lack of a season was he lost 15 pounds, dropping below 300.

That’s sort of the blueprint for what OU has for its defensive linemen right now, a lot of versatility to play multiple spots.

“You start going down the list – I don’t know if we have any guy who could only play one defensive line position,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “You look at Coe, who can play either the three technique or the nose… That’s been a premium for us, to get the guys we think can succeed in our type of system. That’s guys who are athletic.

“The days of us signing a defensive lineman that we feel like can only be a two-gap guy and hold up a gap and allow somebody else to make a play, that’s not really who we are. We need defensive lineman that want to get up the field, that want to make plays, that can win in single gap, win in one-on-ones. I think we signed several guys that fit the bill.”

The juco experience made Coe stronger, physically and mentally, and he’s ready to show just how during his time in Norman. Signing day was a special moment for Coe and his family to let him know he officially made it, but now it’s time to get to work under the guidance of Calvin Thibodeaux.

“Coach Thibs is an interesting man,” Coe said. “He’s a real cool dude, but he can be tough on you sometimes, too. I like that. I need that structure. He’s someone who can be more than just a coach but also like a father figure. He preaches all the time that it’s more than just football and have to think what’s best for you in life.”