The 2018 class for Oklahoma has arrived in Norman for summer workouts. Before the group officially moved in, SoonerScoop.com caught up with most of the signees one last time.

Welcome to OU: Michael Thompson.



It wasn’t the news anybody wanted to hear last month when Thompson announced he had a torn ACL and would miss the 2018 season, but at least he’s still a Sooner.

Thompson didn’t tear his ACL when he arrived in Norman for summer workouts, but it was revealed he had already had one and was discovered during OU’s medical checkup.

It’s a blow because many people thought Thompson could be an immediate difference maker at nose tackle. Or if nothing else, he was certainly an easy choice as a player who would participate in four games and remain a redshirt freshman.

Instead, Thompson will spend the season rehabbing with hopes of hitting the field at 100 percent in 2019.

Although tough to accept now, that’s a better scenario than what many believed with Thompson at this point last year. It wasn’t until January where you could sense OU was comfortable with Thompson’s academic standing to make that final push to get him to Norman.

“It was real important that I made the grades and then kept them up,” Thompson said. “When I was younger, I didn’t really care (about school). I realized how much I needed school.”

Dedication in the classroom led to a rebirth with OU in his recruitment. The Sooners were casual observers last spring and summer and saw Thompson as someone who perhaps could have made a difference on the offensive line.

As time went on, it was clear nose tackle was the prime spot for Thompson. And as the calendar year changed, it was clear the Sooners were back in the hunt.

“I knew I could be a Sooner, but I wasn’t sure if it was possible,” Thompson said. “I didn’t think it would happen because they came so late. It happened really fast.”

Thompson’s not wrong. OU already had the signing of one of Thompson’s good friends in fellow Missouri high school prospect Ronnie Perkins. Thompson and Perkins spent even more time together at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, and the wheels started turning.

An official visit was set for Norman not too long after, and just like that, Calvin Thibodeaux and Ruffin McNeill had hit the jackpot that late in the recruiting game.

Thompson was down to OU and Missouri when it was all said and done, and the Sooners hit all the right notes down the stretch.

“That’s really what I based my decision off of was those defensive line coaches,” Thompson said. “Both of them. They want the best for me and care for me even more off the field than on the field.

“A couple of days after my official visit, I knew. Football and academics – OU had everything I was looking for.”

Provided Thompson can make a full physical and mental recovery from the torn ACL, there’s no reason, listed at 6-foot-5 and 336 pounds, to think he can’t become a name to watch for OU in 2019 and beyond.