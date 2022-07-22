From dealing with the coaching chaos to embracing the all-in mentality of Brent Venables, it was certainly a whirlwind few months.

Before the rest of Oklahoma’s 2022 class arrived on campus last month, SoonerScoop.com caught up with several of them for one final interview.

Welcome to OU – R Mason Thomas.

If you start looking for the ripple effects of Lincoln Riley leaving OU, there are plenty of directions you can go.

You can focus on the commits that stayed and the ones that left, and then there are guys like Thomas who absolutely never would have been a Sooner without all those dominoes falling.

Thomas was committed to Iowa State on that fateful Sunday afternoon. OU wasn’t even close to being in the picture, and Thomas was more focused on his senior season and a state title run than worrying about what was happening halfway across the country.

Then Brent Venables got hired and brought Miguel Chavis with to Norman. Then Chavis offered Thomas to see how things were going, and it started to progress from there.

“I wasn’t thinking about OU at all back then,” Thomas said. “I didn’t think much of it (Riley news) at all. As I let it sink in and really think about it, it’s pretty crazy. Even when I was offered, I didn’t see OU as my future.”

Thomas had a connection with Venables during Venables’ time at Clemson, but there wasn’t an available scholarship to use at that position.

No such issue with the Sooners, thus the offer and the intense pursuit to attempt to flip Thomas from the Cyclones.

“When it got closer to my official visit and started really looking into OU, things started to set in,” Thomas said. “And I knew I was making the right choice.

“The staff, the tradition. It’s where God led me. It’s the place to be in college football with a defensive-minded head coach. When I went to Clemson, I saw that as a place I wanted to be. Coach Venables, crazy to think how it all worked out.”

Thomas was hosted by defensive back Key Lawrence on the official visit. Lawrence talked a little bit about why he transferred from Tennessee to OU, but a lot of the talks were focused about off the field and how OU can help you in life, not just football.

Then there’s Chavis. At the time of his hire, not many people knew a lot about Chavis and that includes Thomas. As we’ve all learned, though, in the last six months, Chavis is proving to be a dynamic recruiter and coach.

“Every day he’s going to have that energy and drive,” Thomas said. “Every day. He’s going to be the same dude to pour into you and bring the juice every day. I love it.”

Thomas returned for OU’s spring game in April and said the moment gave him goosebumps. More than 75,000 fans screaming Boomer and Sooner, gave him an idea of what being at OU could be like in the years to come.

It came down to OU and Miami, Thomas said, and he’s not looking back. He’s hovered around the 218-225-pound mark, but he said he’s excited to see what transformation can happen with him in a pure strength and conditioning program.

Thomas said all he did in the spring was put in the work so he would be best ready for when he arrived in the summer. It might not be the school he thought it was going to be, but in the end, it has all worked out.

“I love Oklahoma,” Thomas said. “I can’t wait.”



