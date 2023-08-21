There are just 12 days until Oklahoma kicks off the 2023 season against Arkansas State, which means it's almost time for prediction season to come to a close. In two weeks, we will have results to analyze, film to break down, and a real depth chart to go with. Still, August is the time to prognosticate, which means we are still viewing things through the lens of a team that is 0-0 on the year. What direction will things go for the Sooners this year? Will we see a massive improvement in Brent Venables' second season, leading Oklahoma back to the penthouse of the Big 12 before exiting for the SEC? Will the bevy of transfer portal additions and incoming freshmen prove too little of an impact to turn things around, leaving the Sooners with another underwhelming season? What is the most likely outcome, and does it look like either of the scenarios presented above? Here are the best-case, worst-case, and most-likely outcomes for Oklahoma in 2023.

Best-case scenario: OU runs the table and wins its 15th Big 12 title

There's a realistic scenario where Venables rights the ship after one off-year and leads the Sooners back to the success that has been typical in Norman over the last two decades. The pieces are there for Oklahoma to improve in a big way. In 2022, the pass rush was almost nonexistent during conference play, allowing opposing quarterbacks to work through their progressions without much defensive intervention. That shouldn't be the case in 2023, as the Sooners' defensive front has been heavily bolstered and has looked good through fall camp. Newcomers like Da'Jon Terry, Trace Ford, and Rondell Bothroyd figure to make an immediate impact on a Sooners' defense that desperately needs playmakers. Add to that a very deep secondary and a linebacker corps that returns Danny Stutsman and fan-favorite Jaren Kanak and the defense looks as if it could take several steps in the right direction. Offensively, Oklahoma could stand for an improved version of Dillon Gabriel, and from what we've heard out of fall camp, we might get just that. With improved accuracy and knowledge of the system, Gabriel distributes the ball to a group of extremely underrated wideouts, led by emerging stars Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson. The offensive line remains one of the best in the country and a stable of running backs gives the Sooners the top rushing offense in the conference and one of the best in the country. In this scenario, Oklahoma navigates a favorable regular season schedule with one or zero losses, landing in the Big 12 title game for a rematch against the Texas Longhorns. There, they defeat their arch-rival and earn the program’s 15th Big 12 Championship in their final season as a member of the conference. At 12-1 or 13-0, the Sooners are likely selected for the College Football Playoff. From there, who knows.

Worst-case scenario: Oklahoma again flounders in key moments and limps to eight or fewer wins

There's also a world where the Sooners don't figure things out after a promising offseason and still have the same issues when the stadium lights come on. Last year, Oklahoma found more ways than one to lose close games and seemed to lack the ability to play complementary football when it needed it most. In the worst-case scenario, those issues continue in 2023, as Venables still struggles to adjust to the life of a head coach rather than a defensive coordinator. This leads to inefficiency on the sidelines when it comes to time management decisions, substitutions, and situational awareness. Despite promising reports all offseason, Gabriel doesn't take another step for the Sooners and struggles to build rapport with an unproven crop of wideouts. Because of that, Oklahoma doesn't establish playmakers on the outside, leaving them to become one-dimensional and lean heavily on their running game. To compound the issues, the defense doesn't improve from a year ago and the team struggles to stay healthy along the offensive line and at linebacker, two positions that it can't afford to lose key starters. The only saving grace for this squad is a manageable schedule, which lacks Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas Tech in conference play. That, combined with a very easy non-conference slate, allows the Sooners to still get to 7-5 or 8-4. However, losses on the road to the likes of Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, and BYU, along with another blowout at the hands of Texas, leaves the Sooners well short of the Big 12 title game and creates more questions than answers heading into the SEC.

Most-likely scenario: Oklahoma goes 10-2 and competes for a Big 12 Championship