NORMAN — The Sooners are two months into their season. They've played 13 games and won 12 of them. They're ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll and are off to their best start since 2015-16, when Buddy Hield was leading the squad.

But on Saturday, the season shifts into a new gear. The Sooners open conference play with a home game against Iowa State at 5 p.m. (ESPN+), marking the point of the year where the stakes raise and every game feels like a must-win.

As the Sooners begin an 18-game gauntlet against some of the country's best teams, what has OU coach Porter Coach learn about his team so far?

"What stands out is there's a push with these guys to get better," Moser said during Friday's media availability. "There's a push to these guys to defend. In all aspects, I think these guys, they play hard. We're getting our athleticism into the game. But there is this mentality of push to get better. That's what you're gonna need in this league. There's gonna be ups and downs on this journey, and you've just gotta be pushing to get better and learn from what doesn't go your way.

"The things I've learned from this team is, the things we set out to be — longer, more athletic — to impact the game is moving in that right direction. I think defensively we're better. I think we cover more ground. We can do some different things. I think offensively we're playing at a much-higher pace. Also I'll be honest, no matter who our opponent is, we've come out ready to play every game."

If the Sooners are going to continue their success into conference play, they'll have to keep doing the two things Moser pointed out.

Like most of Moser's teams, the Sooners have built their foundation on defense. They rank 22nd nationally in scoring defense (63.2 points allowed per game) and 21st in field-goal percentage defense, as opponents have shot just 38.6% against them this season. The Sooners have been good defending both the rim and the 3-point line — opponents are shooting just 28.4% from beyond the arc, and OU is surrendering just six makes per game.

"Our calling card is on defense, obviously," OU forward Le'Tre Darthard said. "When we get stops, it allows us to run a lot more. If we lock in on the defensive end, I feel like we got a really good shot to make a run at this thing.”

But the more important thing has been their pace, which has skyrocketed compared to the last two seasons. The Sooners are 138th in possessions per game (72.3). The last two seasons, the Sooners ranked 268th (68.2 per game) and 278th (68.3), respectively. That increase in pace has also boosted the offense. They're 28th in scoring with 82.3 points per game, up from the 67.7 points they averaged last season.