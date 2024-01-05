What did the Sooners learn during non-conference play?
NORMAN — The Sooners are two months into their season. They've played 13 games and won 12 of them. They're ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll and are off to their best start since 2015-16, when Buddy Hield was leading the squad.
But on Saturday, the season shifts into a new gear. The Sooners open conference play with a home game against Iowa State at 5 p.m. (ESPN+), marking the point of the year where the stakes raise and every game feels like a must-win.
As the Sooners begin an 18-game gauntlet against some of the country's best teams, what has OU coach Porter Coach learn about his team so far?
"What stands out is there's a push with these guys to get better," Moser said during Friday's media availability. "There's a push to these guys to defend. In all aspects, I think these guys, they play hard. We're getting our athleticism into the game. But there is this mentality of push to get better. That's what you're gonna need in this league. There's gonna be ups and downs on this journey, and you've just gotta be pushing to get better and learn from what doesn't go your way.
"The things I've learned from this team is, the things we set out to be — longer, more athletic — to impact the game is moving in that right direction. I think defensively we're better. I think we cover more ground. We can do some different things. I think offensively we're playing at a much-higher pace. Also I'll be honest, no matter who our opponent is, we've come out ready to play every game."
If the Sooners are going to continue their success into conference play, they'll have to keep doing the two things Moser pointed out.
Like most of Moser's teams, the Sooners have built their foundation on defense. They rank 22nd nationally in scoring defense (63.2 points allowed per game) and 21st in field-goal percentage defense, as opponents have shot just 38.6% against them this season. The Sooners have been good defending both the rim and the 3-point line — opponents are shooting just 28.4% from beyond the arc, and OU is surrendering just six makes per game.
"Our calling card is on defense, obviously," OU forward Le'Tre Darthard said. "When we get stops, it allows us to run a lot more. If we lock in on the defensive end, I feel like we got a really good shot to make a run at this thing.”
But the more important thing has been their pace, which has skyrocketed compared to the last two seasons. The Sooners are 138th in possessions per game (72.3). The last two seasons, the Sooners ranked 268th (68.2 per game) and 278th (68.3), respectively. That increase in pace has also boosted the offense. They're 28th in scoring with 82.3 points per game, up from the 67.7 points they averaged last season.
Adding athleticism and playing faster, while maintaining a good defense, was intentional by Moser, specifically in preparation of another Big 12 season. The Sooners have collapsed during conference play the last two seasons, going 5-13 in 2022 and 7-11 in 2021. It won't be any easier this season — six Big 12 teams are ranked in the AP Top 25, including Kansas at No. 2 and Houston at No. 3.
Moser is hoping this year's team is better equipped to compete.
"When you're playing 18 or 19 of these games in a row at the highest level, night in-night out, you've gotta have some athleticism and some length to compete against that night in-night out," Moser said. "You're gonna get some wins... But to do it every night, you need more athleticism, more length to do what you do. I'm not changing what we do. We still still are fundamentally doing what we do defensively. We still are trying to do space. What I love is we're doing a little bit more pace in space. What I love is we've got a little more length in what we do defensively.
"So I just think it better equips us to go into the number one basketball league in the country, 19 games in a row counting the conference tournament. Minimum. It is 19 games in a row of the highest level. It wears on you if you're out-athletic'd and out-lengthed every single night, and I think we've shrunk that gap."
Saturday will be a good test to see if Moser's right. Iowa State (11-2) has lost to Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, but the Cyclones rank third in the Big 12 in scoring offense (86.2 points per game) and second in scoring defense (63.2). Most importantly, they rank fourth in turnovers (10.8) and second in turnover margin (8.38). By comparison, the Sooners rank third-to-last in turnovers (13.2) and 10th in turnover margin (1.08).
"They run … they cut and they run their offense at an unprecedented pace," Moser said. "They’re phenomenal. It’s incredible because that’s what you do when you talk about Iowa State. You talk about how hard they play. They force turnovers. How good defensively. How well coaxed, connected they are defensively. So those are all things you say about Iowa State. And it’s true as ever with this year’s team."
But if the Sooners hope to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, it starts with being a lot better against Big 12 teams.
"It's like a whole new season," OU forward Sam Godwin said. "We know every team we play is going to be physical and great defensively. It's a great opportunity for us to prove we're one of the best teams in the country."