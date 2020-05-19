News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 10:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

What Does Mario Mean?

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
Editor
@Josh_Scoop

Friday's commitment from Plant City, Fla. five-star wide receiver Mario Williams was huge news for Oklahoma and could spur some real momentum in recruiting. What could this huge decision mean for t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}