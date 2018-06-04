With Oklahoma's situation at safety taking a big change of course, following Jarrian Jones's decommitment on Saturday, it's time to take a look at what options are still there for the Sooners. To Oklahoma's credit there has always been plenty of caution about selling out to things being 'done' at the safety position so plenty of targets are out there, including a potential five-star in-state prospect.

Status: Bridges is Oklahoma's apparent answer to Jones's change of heart as he was the Sooners only offer over the weekend. That being said, he has expressed clear interest in Oklahoma and if they can get a visit then the wheels can begin to turn. However, as is evident bu the situation Jones has put Oklahoma in, counting on anything out of SEC country is a risky gamble. Level of Interest: Bridges seems to have real interest and a visit is completely possible though beyond that is tough to gauge right now. What's Next: Oklahoma will work to get Bridges on campus for that visit, something that seems entirely possible.

Status: Catalon and Oklahoma had seemed like a closed chapter but there is still some movement here. If the Sooners can get him on campus again perhaps the needle can start to swing in their direction again. Level of Interest: Once upon a time Catalon and Oklahoma seemed a probable scenario. Since then things have slipped. What's Next: Catalon and Oklahoma had something of a weird settling out over the last few months. Let's see if the Sooners can regain some momentum or, more importantly, a visit.

Status: Hill and Oklahoma are something that seem to be going well behind the scenes but publicly Hill has done little, other than to release his top six, to make it clear just where the Sooners stand for him. Level of Interest: With a brother at Oklahoma State many had thought the Cowboys were clearly in front but buzz has the Sooners, Alabama, and Ohio State catching his eye so far. What's Next: Hill and Oklahoma make a lot of sense but as much as Oklahoma has made Hill a priority he'll have to get back to Norman to make it clear he feels the same about them.

Status: Phillips recently placed Oklahoma in his top five and loved his official visit to Norman for the Red-White game. It's been unclear just how hard Oklahoma was pushing for Phillips but with another safety spot now available that question will fade into the ether. Level of Interest: Phillips has, before, called Oklahoma his leader and of all the players on this list, he seems to be Oklahoma's best bet. What's Next: It will be interesting to see if there is any chance for Phillips to return this summer though, to date, he has made no mention of it.